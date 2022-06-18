Cricket cranes fail Jersey test on Challenge League B opening day

Match overview † Uganda Jersey

Sweater 256/6

Uganda 193 all out

Jersey won by 63 runs

Ugandas Cricket Cranes went to visitors Jersey with 63 runs on the opening day of the Challenge League B tournament.

The Cricket Cranes won the toss and chose to bowl first, but once the opening pair of Harrison Carlyon (34) and man of the match Nick Greenwood (80) got stuck, they made the Ugandan bowlers work really hard.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Josh Lawrenson | Credit: John Batanudde

The pair set up an opening score of 74, followed by a 97-run second wicket from Greenwood and Josh Lawrenson (43) putting Jersey in a strong position.

Jersey looked set for a big total but a very good bowling performance from Uganda in the last session of the innings gave some rewards to the bowlers as they kept Jersey at just 256/6 in their 50 overs.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Simon Ssesazi | Credit: John Batanudde

In pursuit, Simon Ssesazi took the match to Jersey, scoring a reckless 50 out of just 43 as he set the tone for Uganda.

However, his wicket slowed the game with a rising demand rate and not even half a century from Ronak Patel (60) would restore the innings for Uganda.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Ronak Patel | Credit: John Batanudde

The injury Deus Muhumuza sustained while fielding threw a spanner in the works as he was unable to break through a pain barrier. His fitness was sorely missed in the middle order where he could have helped to anchor the innings and support Ronak or Riazat.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Deus Muhumuza | Credit: John Batanudde

It was a failure on opening day for the Cricket Cranes as they want to stay at the top of the ICC Cricket Challenge League B to a side that will host the final round of qualifiers in August.

On Day 2, Kenya takes on Bermuda at University Oval in Kyambogo, while Hong Kong takes on Italy in Lugogo Oval.