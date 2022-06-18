Best College Football DB Rooms: Georgia, Texas A&M Full of Secondary Talent Entering Season 2022





With seven defensive backs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, including two cornerbacks in the top four, there is clearly a demand for back-end defensive talent at the highest level of football. It’s no different in the college game, where the miserly secondaries are often associated with the country’s most successful teams. National champions Georgia finished eighth nationally with 16 interceptions last season, while Cincinnati became the first-ever Group Five team to reach the College Football Playoff, thanks in large part to a defense that finished in third place with 19 interceptions. Big Ten West powers Iowa and Wisconsin, meanwhile, used excellent defense and significant interception rates to overcome poor offensive campaigns and book solid seasons. As the 2022 season approaches, there’s a new cast of strong defensive backs to get acquainted with in college football. Of the eight DBs represented in the 2021 CBS Sports All-American rosters, six are now in the NFL. Cornerback Riley Moss of Iowa and safety Jordan Battle of Alabama are the two returnees. Some of the best defensive backrooms in the country are predictable for anyone following the team recruiting rankings. But a few teams with top-10 secondaries going into the season have spawned them through impressive internal development. So which DB rooms are the best? Let’s split them up. 1. Georgia Georgia was ranked 13th nationally in passing defense last season, putting in just 190.9 yards per game. That was especially impressive because opponents radiated it while usually playing from behind. Even with some attrition, this group should be elite again, and it’s led by elite cornerback Kelee Ringo. The sophomore in the red shirt and former top-ranked corner of the 2020 class was recently projected as the No. 4 pick in an early 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports draft expert Ryan Wilson. If West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith can return to his 2020 All-American form after sustaining an injury last season, that would further solidify Georgia’s case for being on top. The Aggies have fewer former five-star prospects in their secondary than SEC colleagues Alabama and Georgia, but they have a lot of back-end experience. Considering that A&M only allowed 192.7 yards per game through the air last season, that’s a good thing. If Jardin Gilbert or Bryce Anderson – both former four-star prospects – can fill in for Leon O’Neal’s gradual safety, then the Aggies can only improve in the secondary during the 2022 season. 3. Iowa After leading the country with 25 interceptions last season, Iowa brings back All-American cornerback Riley Moss. With Jemarl Harris and Kaevon Merriweather also returning after taking key roles in 2021, this group is guaranteed to be stingy again. A wild card to keep an eye out for is real-life freshman Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa’s top-rated defensive effort of the 247Sports era. While it may take some time to develop, there’s plenty here to make this group one of the best in the country again. The ACC is full of quality quarterbacks and high-flying offenses, so the Wolfpack may not end up with the country’s most statistically dominant passing defense. But you won’t find a unit better equipped to take on the challenge than this NC State group anchored by seniors Tanner Ingle, Derrek Pitts Jr., Cyrus Fagan and Tyler Baker-Williams. Junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is getting some early first-round buzz for the 2023 NFL Draft after appearing on the scene as a redshirt freshman for a stingy Penn State pass defense last season. The Nittany Lions lose a safety in Jaquan Brisker but return Ji’Ayir Brown after intercepting six passes last season. Sophomore corner Kalen King also looks set to shine after a strong freshman campaign. Honorable Mention

