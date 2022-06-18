UH tennis phenom Ilagan enters senior season with unfinished business

Andre Ilagan completed one of the most storied seasons in the history of the University of Hawaii at Mnoa men’s tennis program. Big West Player of the Year, All-Big West First Team in singles and doubles, and a NCAA Tournament appearances were just some of the awards and achievements in the 2021-22 season by the Honolulu junior.

After considering quitting his senior year of turning pro, Ilagan decided to return for his senior season with bigger goals for him and his team.

“I still have a lot to improve on. That’s one of the main reasons I stayed. With all the achievements I’ve accomplished this year, I’d like to do it again,” Ilagan said. “My second main reason was to win a Big West Championship with my team. One of my goals when I went to college was to turn the program around and win a conference championship [lost in semifinals in 2022]† Now our team is getting a lot better, and I can say I contributed to that.”

Ilagan is only the second player in the program’s history to be named Big West Player of the Year and the third to be named Conference Player of the Year. This is the third time he has been an all-Big West first teamer and it is the second time he has earned first team honors in doubles.

In the 2021-22 season, Ilagan played with the no † 1 spot in both singles and doubles in every match, with a 9-4 overall and 3-1 conference record. He was ranked as high as no † 11 national in singles in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, and came in the NCAA Tournament ranked no † 40, where he fell in the first round. In doubles, with partner Karl Collinsthey went 9-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Academic Success Part of Effort

Ilagan also excels in the classroom. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in finance from the Shidler College of Business in the spring of 2022, and plans to pursue a second bachelor’s degree in economy this fall. Earlier this year, Ilagan became the third UH gentlemen tennis player to earn one CoAIDS Academic All-District Prize† Ilagan was also a recipient of the Jack Bonham Awardthe highest award for a student-athlete at UH mnoa. Since 1974, the award has been presented annually to the best male and female student athlete who “exemplifies the ideals Jack Bonham stood for in athletic excellence, academic achievement, public service, leadership and character.”

“He likes challenges, he likes to put himself on the line, he likes competition, he likes to learn. Those are great qualities for anyone who wants to go to the next level,” said Head Coach Jol Kusnierz. “People can go out Hawaii and do well at the next level – at the university level – but also later because that’s all I wish for him. He keeps trying, he keeps moving forward, he keeps learning and he keeps giving this a full shot. I have no doubt that if he keeps that mentality, the professional level can be there for him.”

Giving back to family is ‘goal number one’

Ilagan graduated from Farrington High School in 2018 and won two state singles titles in his junior and senior years. His success at a young age stemmed from tireless hours of hard work and a little adversity.

“My parents didn’t have a lot of money, so I would just play every single tournament here in the state once a month that everyone else plays, and then always save money for one big trip to go to a big tournament on the mainland,” Ilagan said.

It was gaining experience in those tournaments and the love and support of his family that gave him a boost to the person and tennis player he is today. Andre’s father, Sergio, coached him when he was younger. And Andres’ older brothers, Anthony and Mark, also won tennis titles in Farrington. Andre constantly keeps them in mind as he pursues a professional tennis career.

“My main goal is to give something back to my family first,” Ilagan said. “Everything, all the sacrifices they’ve made for me, I’m very grateful for that.”

-Through Marc Arakaki