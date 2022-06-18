Bats stay warm, OU beats A&M in MCWS Opener

OMAHA, Neb. Oklahoma’s rising baseball team led 8-0 after only 1 innings in the NCAA Men’s College World Series opener. On the mound stood the ace of Sooners Jake Bennett just named Third-Team All-American by Perfect Game.

These were the circumstances facing the #5 ranked Texas A&M on Friday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, things eventually got too overwhelming when OU took a 13-8 win in front of a crowd of 23,886 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

All of this came against the red-hot Aggies (42-19), who entered the MCWS since April 5 with a record of 26-7, having won 16 of their last 19.

The Sooners (43-22) will now face the winner of Friday night’s Notre Dame-Texas at 6 p.m. on Sunday night.

Bennett (10-3), who has won his last six starts and played at least 12 of the 18 6.0 innings, gave up five hits and four runs (all earned), while striking out three without walking six innings work.

Meanwhile, OU defeated A&M starter Nathan Dettmer (5-3) for seven runs (all earned) before being drawn after only 1.2 innings. All told, the Aggies used six pitchers.

As if facing Bennett wasn’t enough, the Sooners used the long ball twice to produce seven runs. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks hit a 3-run homer in the second inning and freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus added a grand slam in the fourth.

“I mean, it’s just one of those deals where it happened,” OU fifth-year coach Skip Johnson said. “Our team identity is to be aggressive and push it a little bit. And I think in some cases we did that in the starting lineup in the inning where we scored seven and took that extra 90. That’s who we are. The strength is good. We know Jimmy has some power and Jack Nicklaus has had a really good season as a freshman. It’s really good to see that happen.”

Sooners red shirt senior centerfielder Tanner Tredaway went 3 for 6 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI as he lifted his season batting average to .375. freshman rightfielder John Spikerman went 2 for 4 with two runs, two walks and an RBI.

OU ended with 11 hits, walked 10 and had three batters hit-by-pitch. Sophomore leftfielder Kendall Pettis was hit by two pitches. Unfortunately designated batter Brett Squires was lost for the season after the redshirt junior suffered a broken left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the third inning.

“They’ve obviously benefited,” said freshman Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle, who joined the Aggies after coaching TCU for the past 18 seasons. “I think we had to give up 19 free bases in the first four innings.”

The Sooners jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Spikerman led off with a walk and advanced to third place on a red-shirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham’s single through the middle, then scored on redshirt second baseman first baseman Blake Robertson’s ground out too short.

OU hit seven runs in the second inning, all with two outs. Nicklaus walked, Pettis was hit by a pitch for the first time, Spikerman singled and Graham walked with the bases loaded to score a run. Robertson hit a two-run single down the middle. Tredaway singled for an RBI.

The first batter to face Dettmer-substitute Joseph Menefee was Crooks, who deposited the second pitch he saw over the rightfield fence to make it 8-0. It was Crooks’ eighth home run of the season.

The Sooners’ biggest lead came at 12-3 after Nicklaus slams for his 11th homer this season.

OU led 12-4 when Bennett left. Surprisingly, he was relieved by Redshirt’s second righthander David Sandlin who came into play after starting 17 times in his 18 appearances this season.

Sandlin lasted only 1/3 of an inning and gave up four runs (all earned), two hits and walked one in the bottom of the seventh when the Aggies got to 12-8.

“I wanted to get David out for an inning, just to get him out of there,” Johnson said. “No better time to bring him out, he will probably start the third game to put him at ease. Whatever happened, it didn’t matter.”

OU right-handed reliever Trevin Michael a graduate transfer from Lamar, worked the last 2.2 innings to earn his 11th save of the season.

“With Trevin as a safety net there,” Johnson explained, “he’s what we’re talking about. The guy can throw two pitches for strikes, sometimes even three. He can fill his position and he can hold runners. And he loves that moment Sometimes he wants himself on that stuff sometimes to be really competitive.’

Schlossnagle said: “If you had told me we would score eight runs against their Friday starter, Sandlin, who was the Saturday or weekend pitcher, and then the closer, I would have thought we would have had a good chance. But we clearly did. We didn’t throw well. We didn’t defend. We just gave up a lot of free bases. Then they got the big hit. You have to credit them (with) the two big home runs when we hit the table.”

Still holding on to the 12-8 lead, OU got an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Spikerman singled through the middle to score a pinch-hitter Sebastian Ordunoc , who led off the inning with a single. However, the Sooners were unable to score again despite the bases loaded with no outs.

“I was trying to throw with a lead the whole time,” said Michael. “I wasn’t really trying to go in and knock everyone out or anything like that. And it was really easy for me to settle down with such a lead. I assumed we were going to do some more runs in the ninth. Another run-back. That’s what our attack is doing. It’s relentless. So you can go down the middle because it doesn’t matter because we’re going to score points and they’re going to play behind you.”