England breaks record for highest score in ODI cricket





Eoin Morgan’s side closed at 498 for 4, surpassing their previous ODI record of 481 for 6 and the men’s List A record of 486 for 4 set by Surrey in 2007 England have set a new world record for the highest team score in ODI cricket. Eoin Morgan’s side shot 498 for 4 past the Netherlands at Amstelveen, with Phil Salt (122), Dawid Malan (125) and Jos Buttler (162 not out) all scoring centuries. Their total also surpassed the previous men’s List A high score of 496 for 4 set by Surrey against Gloucestershire in the 2007 Friends Provident Trophy. England now hold the top three highest team totals in ODI history, all of which have come under the Morgan captaincy. Jos Buttler was one of three players to score a century for England [Richard Heathcote/Getty Images] The previous record was 481 for 6, which was scored against Australia at Trent Bridge on 19 June 2018. Alex Hales (139) and Jonny Bairstow (147) scored both centuries on that occasion, with England winning the match by 242 runs. One place to third on the list is England’s total of 444 for 3 against Pakistan in Nottingham in August 2016. Individually, Liam Livingstone produced England’s fastest ODI half-century, with fifty of just 17 deliveries, while Buttler’s 47-ball hundred was the second fastest in the format for England.



Your comment…. Leave a comment Please make sure all fields are completed before submitting your comment!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecricketer.com/Topics/ned-v-eng/netherlands_v_england_england_break_record_highest_score_in_50-over_cricket.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos