FOIA request scores EA Sports College Football details





Placeholder while article actions are loading Details about the highly anticipated next episode of EA Sports College Football came Friday from an unusual source: a FOIA request. Matt Brown, a journalist and the author of the newsletter Extra pointsFOIA, or Freedom of Information Act, has sent requests to dozens of universities to gather information about the 22nd installment of EA Sports college football video game franchise, which has been dormant since 2013. On Friday, Brown reported that development on the games is in full swing, and the title is on track to be released next summer, according to emails between the Collegiate Licensing Company and multiple universities. According to Brown’s findings, EA Sports is going through the painstaking process of collecting photos and audio files for each participating Division 1 college football program, including the bands’ songs and signature cheers from the stands, to recreate the game-day experience. The company is even asking schools to explain how teams use and distribute the stickers on players’ helmets week after week to recreate the same detail over the course of a season, for example. EA Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to emails collected by Brown, the Collegiate Licensing Company has told universities that nearly 120 schools have conceptually agreed to participate in the video game. (There are 131 schools in Division 1 NCAA football.) And participating schools are expected to earn anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000, depending on their institution’s historic ranking in the AP top 25. I’m told the remaining schools are still providing assets and communicating as if they intend to play in the game, said Brown, 35. Some of those institutions, such as Northwestern, Tulane and Notre Dame, have said we don’t will be in play unless we can afford players. Including real players in the game and using their names and likenesses was the main reason the series was discontinued after EA and the NCAA were sued for the unpaid use of player likenesses. Previously, the NCAA banned payments to college athletes, but a recent Supreme Court ruling overturned that ban and paved the way for players to get compensation for their participation in the game. Last year, the lead attorney representing athletes in a case against the NCAA told The Post that EA Sports was willing to pay athletes to do this. I’m told there is a high expectation within entities working in the licensing world that athletes will get paid and appear in the game, Brown said. I’d be really surprised if that hasn’t been resolved. Brown told The Post that he gathered all this information after making 60-70 public record requests to schools with college football programs. In February 2021, after EA Sports first announced it would bring back the college football franchise, Brown created a spreadsheet and began sending requests for public records to colleges with football programs. Brown said he does the job because he runs a business, and his audience cares a lot about this stuff. The nice thing about this is that because you’re working with so many public institutions, there’s a paper trail that’s accessible in a way that something with Madden or 2K isn’t, Brown said. Many people play video games, so many people are interested in these stories. Here’s what FIFA’s split from EA Sports means for video game fans Since April 2020, Brown has been writing full-time about college sports funding and licensing for his newsletter and podcast. An entire section of his website is committed to public records obtained in his reporting, including the financial reports and coaching contracts at certain schools. Some schools and institutions charge an administration fee for unearthing archive requests, and Brown estimates that he spent somewhere in the low three-digit numbers obtaining archive records from institutions. For Brown, EA Sports’ game and whether players will appear in it is a clear, practical example of how players can benefit financially from the shift in long-standing NCAA policy. More people are playing this video game than buying jerseys and certainly more than buying trading cards, Brown said. This is by far the most popular. So if I want to write about those issues, this is a good resource to do it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/2022/06/17/college-football-game-ea-sports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos