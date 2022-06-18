Ymer with fighting spirit to Parma Challenger Semis





MONTECHIARUGOLO-PARMA, June 17, 2022 Elias Ymer has reached its first semifinal since the Tata Open Maharashtra in February by placing the last four on the Emilia-Romagna tennis cup ATP Challenger Tour 125 event in Montechiarugolo-Parma. On another sunny and warm day in northern Italy, the 26-year-old from Sweden beat the home favourite Andrea Arnaboldic 6-3, 7-5. In an intense match on Center Court of the tennis club’s president, Ymer hit seven aces and won 76 percent of his first service points to seal the win in one hour and 49 minutes. Elias Ymer 🇸🇪 about his brother Mikael: “It is a motivation for me to see that he is doing so well. I know I can do the same. We support each other a lot. He’s at Wimbledon, I’m going there next week. We are together and I love him very much!”#ATPAChallenger #Parma pic.twitter.com/ZwQ8qgq1rq Florian Heer (@Florian_Heer) June 17, 2022 “I served exceptionally well in the important moments, moved well and saved a lot of breakpoints. I’m glad I passed. I like the conditions here because I play with a lot of spin and the balls bounce more.” Ymer told Tennis TourTalk† the world no. 148 also had a few discussions with the umpire about some close calls. “I try to stay aggressive on the pitch. I’m a very energetic guy. I have to have the fighting spirit. You have to find the right balance of course.” explains Ymer, who is accompanied in Parma by his 16-year-old brother Rafael. “We’ve been together three weeks in a row now. It’s so much fun. We play chess every day”, he said, adding with a smile. “He leads 5-2.” When asked about his year on the tour so far, Ymer replied: “It’s been a solid season so far. I made it to the semi-finals in Pune, but it’s like I always win a few races. I’m pretty good in the ATP Race. Hopefully this will be my week, but race by race .” Ymer will take on the following Marco Cecchinato† The 29-year-old Italian survived Chun-hsin Tseng from Chinese Taipei 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in two hours and 27 minutes. Coric defeats Zeppieri In the bottom half of the draw, Borna Coric is in a semifinal for the first time since his shoulder surgery in the spring of last year. In a battle for the wildcard entries, the 25-year-old Croat fought past #NextGenATP Italian Giulio Zeppieric 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. Coric endured 12 aces and broke his rival three times to be victorious after two hours and 23 minutes. The former number 12 in the world, who dropped to 255th position in the ATP ranking, will then resist Dusan Lajovic, the only seeded player left in the singles draw of the 134,920 clay tournament. Second favorite from Serbia defeated Slovakian qualifier Joseph Kovalik 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 22 minutes.

