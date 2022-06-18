New NCAA hockey rule proposals aim to reduce video reviews – Grand Forks Herald

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. The NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee is trying to reduce the number of video reviews during games.

The committee on Friday announced in its biennial proposals to change the rules that it is taking a two-pronged approach to address the growing number of video reviews, which in recent years have come under fire for regularly slowing down games.

Firstly, the Committee limits what officials can assess for themselves. If the proposal goes through as expected goalkeeper interference, offside offenses and pucks played with a high stick leading to goals will only be judged if a coach contests it.

Second, there will be penalties for failed coach challenges. A team loses its timeout for a failed challenge. If it has no more timeouts, it will be penalized with a small game delay of two minutes.

“The committee believes this change will reduce the number of reviews while still providing tools to ensure the most important calls are made accurately,” said Joe Gervais, committee chair and associate director of athletics at Vermont. “All parts of the hockey community expressed support for reducing the number of repeat reviews.”

The Rules Committee met this week in Indianapolis to discuss the changes. UND Deputy Athletic Director Erik Martinson serves on the Rules Committee. All proposals will be reviewed by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on July 20 before taking effect for the upcoming season.

While some games require assessment of coaching challenges, umpires still have the freedom to judge other aspects of goals, such as whether a puck has completely crossed the goal line.

Changes to Major Penalties

Officials will also be able to review potentially large five-minute sentences.

However, large five-minute penalties for checking from behind the boards and for head contact no longer automatically lead to a goalkeeper throw.

“We strongly believe that player behavior has improved and remain committed to improving player safety with these critical rules,” Gervais said. “In recent years, the rigid nature of the penalty has led to the eviction of players who do not justify such a severe penalty.”

The game that led to this rule change came in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Michigan Tech star Brian Halonen, a Hobey Baker Award finalist, was ejected early in the first period for checking a trailing Minnesota Duluth. Most observers didn’t believe the hit warranted a takedown, but the officials didn’t feel they had any wiggle room with the way the rules were written.

Other coaches echoed the feeling that too many players were being sent off for unjustified play.

Now officials can decide whether a major penalty should stand alone or be accompanied by an expulsion (misconduct from the match) or a removal and suspension of one match (disqualification from the match).

The NCAA will distribute a video to show officials what it believes is the difference between a hit that warrants a standalone major and one that should be accompanied by a throwout.

Shootouts in non-conference games

The current five-minute three-on-three overtime format after a goalless regulation will be maintained.

Each conference thereafter has the opportunity to use shootouts for competition points.

The committee has now opened the door for shootouts in non-conference games. When non-conference games are tied after the three-on-three, they will now play in whatever format the host school’s conference uses.

So, UND’s nonconference games at Ralph Engelstad Arena will now have shootouts because UND’s league, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, uses them.

That also opens the door for the NCAA Championship Committee to award Pairwise points for winning shootouts, even though the coaching body has been against it in the past.