Braves look back on winning streak after losing to Cubs





CHICAGO — Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz didn’t know what to expect when he woke up and took that first bite back on June 1.

You find yourself doing the same things [during a winning streak]said Kranitz. Whatever you do when you first wake up, you’re doing the exact same thing. I try to eat the same. You just do it. You don’t want anything to change. The bad thing is, the first thing I ate that day was a donut, so now I’m in trouble.

With the Braves 14-game winning streak over after a 1-0 loss to the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, Kranitz can now start his days with something other than a donut. More importantly, though, he and the rest of the reigning World Series champions can now look forward to what might follow from this series.

I feel like we played like we were able to play now, said Braves manager Brian Snitker. We just have to come out and do what we’ve been doing. When we did, we were a pretty good club.

Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings and Braves’ powerful line-up let a few balls go. But with the wind blowing into this historic stadium, a few potential homeruns became flyouts and AJ Minter had no margin for error after walking Jonathan Villar to start the eighth. Villar scored on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Morels, and the one run proved sufficient when Orlando Arcia ended the game with a basesloaded groundout.

So the Cubs ended their 10-game losing streak, and the Braves said goodbye to their attempt to match a modern franchise record with a 15th straight win. But this kind of loss highlighted how many different variables can influence the bid to claim just one win, let alone 14 in a row.

The Braves hit an MLB-best 35 home runs during their winning streak, which ran from June 1 through June 15. This was greater than the combined home run tally of the Angels (12), Brewers (11), Guardians (seven) and Tigers (two).

Unfortunately, the long-ball approach doesn’t often work when the wind is blowing in Wrigley. Ronald Acua Jr. and Marcell Ozuna both made long drives that most likely would have been a home run. The Braves accounted for seven of the eight balls brought into play at speeds of 100 mph or higher. None of those hard hit balls resulted in a hit. Willson Contreras sixth-inning single off the left-midfield wall accounted for the Cubs’ only 100mph-plus exit speed of the game.

You have to do a lot of things consistently well for a long time to get [have that kind of streak]because a game like this could emerge at any time, Snitker said.

Well, if nothing else, Major League coach Eddie Perez can wear underwear again. After suffering a nasty loss to the D-backs on May 31, the Braves were 23-27 and 10 1/2 games behind the first Mets in the National League East.

Perez decided it was time to change things up by essentially changing one less thing while the team kept winning. Reliever Jackson Stephens became the clubhouse DJ and first base coach Eric Young Sr. exchanged line-up cards with the umpires and opponents for the past two weeks. Both were given this role when the club won on June 1, and kept it.

You just don’t want to mess with the mojo, said Braves first baseman Matt Olson.

Using this long winning streak, the Braves are now above .500 (37-28) for nine games. They came in just 4 1/2 games behind the Mets on Friday. The defending champions are in better shape than last year when they were 30-35 and eight games back after 65 games. They claimed a fourth straight division title despite not holding a winning record before August.

I think it would have been easy to say that we played below .500 or around .500 ball for four months last year, so everything will be fine, Morton said. But the guys there stepped on the accelerator a little bit and really took control of the situation.

