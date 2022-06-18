1st ODI: England reaches world record and crushes the Netherlands | Cricket News







Jos Butler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt carved for centuries while Liam Livingstone ran into the bat in 45th, scoring England’s fastest ODI fifty while eclipsing their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018. England kick off the three-match ODI series with a bang #NEDvENG https://t.co/A5BJFtcWXZ — ICC (@ICC) 1655485882000 England broke their own world record for highest team total in one-day international (ODI) history after breaking 498-4 in 50 overs against an unlucky The Netherlands side to win a one-sided game by 232 runs in Amstelveen on Friday.Jos Butler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt carved for centuries while Liam Livingstone ran into the bat in 45th, scoring England’s fastest ODI fifty while eclipsing their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018. Malan (125) and Salt (122) set the foundation for England’s record-breaking 222 run collaboration before Buttler (162 out of 70 balls) came in and accelerated the score in what was a brutal attack on the Dutch bowlers.

Buttler, who was the top scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with 863 runs, picked up where he left off, pulling the strings seven fours and 14 times after being knocked out twice early in his innings by poor Dutch field work.

“It definitely feels like I’m in the shape of my life. The IPL couldn’t have gone much better for me, so I felt good coming here,” Buttler said after being named man of the match. unbelievable. We break our own world record with a score of 498 #NEDvENG https://t.co/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 1655471536000 “It was a really good wicket, we started well and that gave me the license to really attack.”

Buttler completed his century in just 47 balls, the second fastest in England history and one ball short of his own record.

The Dutch side needed to score at a ravishing 10 per over to win, but barely managed to score at half the required run rate before being knocked out for 266, with Moeen Ali taking three wickets.

“Getting Jason Roy out (in the second over) was a good time,” said Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar. “But dropping those catches… (you) can’t drop the best hitter in the world twice in a row. We let ourselves down in that.” RECORD ALERT England ends their innings at 498/4, the highest team total in ODI history Men’s Scorecard: https://t.co/qMEYPCix39 — ICC (@ICC) 1655471350000 As England continued to deal in sixes, some of which ended up in the trees and shrubs along the ground, there was even a moment when the Dutch players had to help ground staff find the ball.

Livingstone, who reached his fifty in 17 balls, finished unbeaten at 66 from just 22 deliveries.

England now have the three highest scores in ODI history, also scoring 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

“It’s great to learn, this will make us better cricketers in the future,” added Seelaar. “The intimidation was there, the Barmy army was noisy, we have to unite and come back on Sunday.”

England’s second series will play two more ODIs against the Netherlands on Sunday and Wednesday.

