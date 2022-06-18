SoCal Pro Tennis Circuit in full swing, heading to Fountain Valley





Professional tennis events in Southern California have been shrinking, not growing, in recent years. But the newly formed United States Tennis Assn. SoCal Pro circuit may provide a reprieve for fans looking for some action. The USTA/ITF six-event circuit kicked off in San Diego earlier this month, with events at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club and the University of San Diego. An event at the Barnes Tennis Center concludes this weekend, before the circuit heads north. A tournament at the Jack Kramer Club in Palos Verdes kicks off on June 27, and the circuit comes to Fountain Valley from July 4-10 with an event at Los Caballeros Sports Village. The track ends at Lakewood Tennis Center the following week. Each event includes both men’s and women’s draws, pre-qualifiers and $15,000 in prize money. The track is ideal for someone like Irvines Gage Brymer, now 27. The former University High and UCLA star is currently in the top 500 players in the world, at number 482. His career high ranking is number 444 in March 2020, just at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Brymer won a $15K tournament in Tunisia just before the Rancho Santa Fe event kicked off. He also made it to the finals of the Rancho Santa Fe event, before losing to August Holmgren of Denmark. Student Ten of Irvine, 16, enjoys playing on the USTA Southern California Pro Circuit. (Lexie Wanninger) It’s nice to know that I’m moving in the right direction after taking some time off, he said. Ultimately, I just want to see improvements in my game, which I’ve had in the last six months, but definitely in the last month or so. I feel like it really comes together on the track, which is a nice feeling. Events in the United States is great. I absolutely enjoy traveling…but it’s fun to play in the States, but it’s mostly scattered. To have six [events] in Southern California is a gift, really nice. It’s fun to play in my backyard as well as play in a series of events in one place. Brymer lost in the first round of this week’s event to another native of Irvine, although student Ten is more than a decade his junior. Even at age 16, the left-handed Tien is the top-ranked boy aged 18 and under in the country. He only started playing in Futures tournaments this year. Tien defeated Brymer 6-4, 7-5 in a hard-fought game Wednesday, the first time the two had ever faced each other before losing in the second round. Tien’s future includes playing in Junior Wimbledon this summer, his first time playing in a Junior Grand Slam. I was supposed to play the French Open but I got COVID the week before and couldn’t go, he said. While he’ll likely miss a few of the SoCal Pro Circuit events on his way to Wimbledon, including Fountain Valley, he sure enjoys having tournaments close to home. It’s nice to be able to stay in your own home and drive to the club or venue where it’s played, Tien said. It’s really convenient. † Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport†

