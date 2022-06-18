Two River Hawk Teams Set Perfect Four-Year Average in NCAA APR Report





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. † Two UMass Lowell athletic programs were recognized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Academic Progress Rate (APR) report, released this week. UMass Lowell’s cross-country and women’s basketball teams achieved a perfect four-year average (2017-2021) of 1,000. In addition, ice hockey, field hockey, and baseball also achieved a perfect score of 1,000 for the 2020-21 one-year average. “Our River Hawk student athletes continue to shine in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Peter Casey † “They are as resilient and committed to their academic pursuits as they are to their athleticism. at the forefront of everything we do.” Each academic year, every Division I sports team across the country calculates its APR using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship students can earn one point to remain eligible and one point to remain in school or graduate. For schools that do not offer scholarships, recruited student-athletes are tracked. Nationwide, Division I student athletes continue to achieve record-breaking classroom success, with an overall multi-year academic progress rate of 984, one point higher than the last publicly reported rate in May 2020. “The APR data continues to demonstrate the high level of academic achievement of our student-athletes and teams, and their resilience to excel through a global pandemic and instability in the peer landscape,” said Dianne Harrison, Division I president. committee for academics. at California State University, Northridge. “The APR has been and continues to be a valuable real-time resource that allows us to identify and collaborate with schools that may need additional assistance to improve their academic support services. Overall, the Academic Performance Program furthers the NCAA’s commitment to academic excellence and integrity, and the public release of this APR data while sanctions are suspended is a reasonable intermediate step.” The minimum academic APR standard for each team is 930. The Academic Performance Program has created an essential framework for academic excellence. The program provides measurable goals to ensure schools deliver on their promise to equip student-athletes with the tools and resources necessary to achieve academic success.

