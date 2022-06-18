Netherlands vs England: England posts highest team total in ODI history. How the world reacted





England broke their own record on Friday for the highest team score in ODI history. In the first game of the three-game series against the Netherlands, the Three Lions went to great lengths to put a whopping total of 498/4 within their 50-overs quota. While Philip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler all scored centuries, Liam Livingstone also had his share of fun with a 17-ball fifty that equaled the record for the second fastest half-century ODI. England themselves had previously held the record for scoring the highest team total, courtesy of their 481/6 against Australia that came in 2018. However, the team continued on Friday and only narrowly missed the 500 run mark. During the run-fest, they hit a total of 26 sixes and 36 fours. England’s performance quickly became the talk of the town. From Indian Amit Mishra to West Indian Shai Hope, many reacted to the English milestone on social media. While some praised the Three Lions for their batting performance, others shared hilarious memes to describe the situation. Here are some of the responses: unbelievable. We break our own world record with a score of #NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022 Could be the first time the highlights are the full 50 overs Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 17, 2022 A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can’t stand. Extraordinary at bat by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI game. Not to mention an excellent turn by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/s7DlfhOo0H Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 17, 2022 Same energy #ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/DrrfpT9lNm Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 17, 2022 Stick Cricket in Amsterdam Shai Hoop (@shaidhope) June 17, 2022 England scored 498 runs against the Netherlands. #EngvsNed pic.twitter.com/IiMmTSopIs Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 17, 2022 Motty’s wife – ‘how was your first day at work their?’ Motty – ‘oh not so bad think we should have had 520’ #ENGvsNED #bbccricket Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) June 17, 2022 England now have the three highest scores in ODIs. Topics mentioned in this article

