It’s so much closer to being real.

Matt Brown, publisher of extra points, a fantastic newsletter encompassing the core of college athletics and business, released an update today on EA Sports’ revival of its college football video game.

From the release date to how it affects the state of Florida, here’s an overview.

When will it be released?

From extra points, this was EA’s proposal in 2021†

EA’s goal is to release a standalone college football game by July 2023, enabling the two-year game development window needed to collect game assets and develop gameplay to meet current market demand to a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines.

In 2022 paperwork obtained by: Extra points confirmed that July 2023 remains the target date.

According to documents I inspected: * EA Sports College Football is still scheduled to release on July 23

* EA is trying to get more school-specific audio assets (chants, cheers, etc.)

* School payouts range from just over 100,000 to ~10K and more:https://t.co/4ZYUnUJYGd Matt ‘a reputable source’ Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 17, 2022

What’s new?

EA wants to make college football fans’ experience as authentic as possible:

EA Sports continues to collect stadium assets and is now at a point where they want to obtain music content from your institution. As you can see in the attached spreadsheet, EA is looking for information about band songs, crowd chants and cheers, as well as when certain audio is played during the football game. † If no files are available for reference, please provide the lyrics of the chant (and anything EA may need to know to reproduce it authentically, such as cadence, or if there is a specific piece of music playing with the chant.)

That desire for authenticity also seems to come in the form of school-specific ghost stickers. Instead of seeing them all jump on a player’s helmet at once, the idea is for them to progress throughout the year.

where are Real players?

The days of playing quarterback in the state of Florida that just… happens to wear no. 5 and by chance from Hueytown but is certainly not James Winston should be over.

From Extra points†

I’ve heard there’s optimism that the framework for a college football video game group licensing could be announced as early as this summer. There was some hope it could have happened even sooner, but some turmoil in the college group’s licensing industry has made things a little more complicated. I have been told that when the framework of an agreement is announced, the licensing agent will not be close to every college football player, but will hope to sign the rest after securing the rights for a critical mass of athletes. In the highly unlikely event that EA is unable to secure player likenesses, the video game is still slated to release, but it won’t feature every single FBS program. Also, according to the 2021 memo, such a game would not offer the ability to edit rosters.

How much money will the FSU make?

Here is the overview from Extra points report†

How much do schools earn for participating in the game? Each school’s guarantee is determined by their level, according to the 2021 memo. A school’s level is based on the number of AP Top 25 finishes over a ten-year period, which also includes the 2022 college football season. According to the memo, those tier amounts are: Tier 1: $104,900 Level 2: $62,900 Level 3: $41,900 Level 4: $10,400

The good news FSU should be in the top tier when the game comes out, given the six-year streak of finishing in the last top 25 rankings the Seminoles scored.

The bad? There’s a chance it will get smaller as we move away from the 2010-2016 FSUs.

There’s also this interesting tidbit:

EA also confirmed that DLC will be part of the game and that such content will create additional revenue streams that will be shared with participating institutions as incremental revenue over royalties. I was told that EA is willing to do the same with athletes.

While Florida state law currently prohibits universities from facilitating NIL deals, FSU could hypothetically offer DLC featuring former athletes or throwback uniforms.