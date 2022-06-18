Courville named Grandview Heights girls tennis team coach





Landon Courville becomes head coach for the first time when he takes over the girls’ tennis program Grandview Heights. Courville was an assistant coach at Culver (Indiana) Academies for the past three seasons. I have coached tennis for the past three years and I wanted to continue to do so, he said. When I moved to town, (Grandview) was one of the first I saw. I like the program and the messages and values ​​the school has. It resonated with my personal coaching philosophy. Courville replaces longtime coach Kathy Kinnard, who resigned last fall. We were delighted to have Landon, said athletic director Brad Bertani. He comes from a successful program in Indiana and has good experience coaching players of all levels. At Culver, they haven’t cut corners. They had exceptional players and newcomers, just like us here. Courville grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, and earned degrees in political science from Washington and Lee. I knew quite early on that I wanted to teach and work with children, he said. That’s why I went to Culver. Courville was an assistant boy tennis coach with Culver, which won section titles in 2019 and 2020 and a regional title in 2018. He was also an assistant coach in boys’ and girls’ rugby and taught humanities. He will teach at Bridge Gate Community School, a charter school in west Columbus. Last fall, the Bobcats finished 6-8 overall and 1-6 in the MSL-Ohio Division. Seniors Charlotte Amurgis, Evie Cribbs, Tully Downer, Maria Ionno, Norah Taylor and Amber Trares and junior Savina Reo are expected to be the top returning players. I had a team meeting (June 14) with the girls and I sent an introductory email to the team, Courville said. That was a kind of first conversation of many in the summer to prepare for the coming season. [email protected] @ThisWeekHennen

