Dominant England gives Dutch students cricket lessons

England provided their Dutch hosts with a cricket masterclass in the first game of their Super League ODI series at the VRA ground in Amstelveen on Friday, setting a new world record total for both ODI and List A matches as they finished 498 for four and then fired their opponents for 266 to win by a thumping 232 runs.

There were centuries for Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, the latter an extraordinary 70-ball knockout of 162 not out, with seven fours and 14 sixes, as England took the full toll of a wilting home attack.

Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar had won the toss, but then, surprisingly enough, England first used what promised to be a beautiful batting pitch. One can only speculate about the reasoning behind such a counter-intuitive decision.

However, it looked like his decision would be justified when Shane Snater threw Jason Roy on the ninth pitch of the game, but there was no further success for 28 overs as Salt and Malan plundered a second wicket score of 222, Salt hit 14 fours and three sixs in his 122 innings before being chased by a Logan van Beek bouncer outside his stump and caught by Philippe Boissevain.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, though: could Snater have been able to hold a shot at Salt’s low when he’d made 40 and the total was 76, and had an LBW decision against Malan confirmed by DRS three balls later, instead of that assigning the ball follower a degree of evasion to Seelaars’ throw that would have been worthy of any snooker player at the Crucible Theater, England would have been three points lower with two new batters at the wicket.

Instead, a restrained Malan stood at 86 when joined by Buttler and with 20 overs to go, the new man immediately took the tiresome bowling by the scruff of the neck.

He, too, enjoyed a bit of luck: in one over van Seelaar, his initial six narrowly dodged Vikram Singh and then, after winning two more as he raced from 17 to 37 in the span of four deliveries, Musa Ahmad took him out on a long run. distance.

Malan dropped past his hundred, but all attention now turned to Buttler, whose fifty came from just 27 deliveries, and by the time he reached his century, made of 47 balls and taking just one more than his England record, he had his record nearly passed. partner.

Malan eventually fell over in the 45th, caught by De Leede on Seelaar’s deep back square for 125, but he and Buttler had added 184 for the third wicket, and England began to look at the 481 they had made against Australia at Nottingham in 2018.

Eoin Morgan joined Buttler, waved at Seelaar’s next delivery, was knocked on the pad and when the Dutchman went up the English skipper was on his way.

Liam Livingstone averted what would surely have been one of the strangest hat-tricks in history, and he and Buttler were now starting to pile up the pain for the Dutch attack.

Buttler only needed 18 deliveries to go from 100 to 150, and Livingstone hit a 17-ball fifty, 84 from the last five overs to take Buttler to his 162 and his partner to a 22-ball 66.

All Dutch bowlers were given heavy penalties, none more so than leg spinner Philippe Boissevain, whose ten overs cost 118 runs, 32 of which were crushed in a final over by Livingstone for four sixes and two fours.

Van Beek worked hard all day for numbers of one for 82, bowling particularly well in the chaos at death, and Seelaar, who showed himself brave in the first power play when England threatened to become riot for the first time, finished with two for 83.

But all in all, it had been a soul-crushing experience for the Dutch, and the best they could hope for as they began their answer was a bat attempt that would restore some of their self-confidence.

Singh held out just long enough to give some further proof of his batting talent before being bowled by David Willey, then Max ODowd and Musa Ahmad added 80 in a second wicket position that forced Morgan to get rid of his three left hands ​to turn. -poor pace men to the two spinners, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

It was Ali who got the breakthrough, Musa attempted an ambitious scoop and Rashid ducked to the right to make a nice catch behind the keeper; just before that, ODowd had gone to another half-century ODI, after lifting Rashid over his head twice six times.

Tom Cooper joined ODowd, but the opener soon fell as well, bowled by Reece Topley for 55, and made just one ball with one run.

Cooper, who returned to the international podium after a six-year hiatus, now tied 50 with De Leede, but a flurry of wickets saw De Leede fall from Sam Curran for 28, Cooper caught Ali for 23 and Van Beek a third victim for the off-spinner when the Netherlands dropped from 150 for three to 165 for six.

This brought Scott Edwards and Seelaar together, and they went on to go on for 59 in eleven overs before Willey returned to bowl the Dutch captain for 25.

Not for the first time Edwards found himself hitting the tail, and he did it so effectively he reached another half-century, and a fine 56 ball didn’t matter 72 as the Netherlands were all out in their final over for 266.

It was a decent try against a strong England attack, with Moeen claiming three for 57 and two wickets apiece for Willey, Topley and Curran, and one wonders what would have happened if Seelaar had decided to take the field first to use.

As it is, England have built up a huge psychological advantage, and it will take all the resilience and determination the Dutch can muster if they want to be more competitive when the sides meet again on Sunday.

You are reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game.

Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter†facebook†LinkedInandYouTube†

Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast.

Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.