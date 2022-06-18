Minnesota Football: 2022 Golden Gophers Season Preview and Prediction – AthlonSports.com

Tanner Morgan and the Golden Gophers are ranked number 38 in Athlon Sports’ Top 131 for the 2022 college football season Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota

The Golden Gophers won nine games last season, a total seen only four times in program history since 1905. Minnesota defeated arch-rival Wisconsin in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Ax and closed out West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Despite that success, head coach PJ Fleck said last season that he was not successful.

“I’m here to tell you that I’ve failed as a head coach,” Fleck said before spring training began in March. “I didn’t do it well enough, especially on the attacking side of the ball. We were too hit and miss. We had way too many three-and-outs. It just didn’t flow. It starts with me.”

It was clear to see where Minnesota fell short. Losses to Bowling Green and the Illinois rebuild — both in Minneapolis — kept the Gophers from a double-digit winning season similar to 2019.

But Fleck’s main point was about Minnesota’s passing game, which never got off the ground a year ago and led to a huge change after the season.

Minnesota’s Violation Preview for 2022

Fleck fired offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. after the bowling game and rehired former OC Kirk Ciarrocca, who led Minnesota’s best offensive outburst under Fleck in 2019. The Gophers had one of the worst passing bouts in the country last year, ranking 118th in passing. yards per game (162.0) and only for the service academies in attempts (257).

“We know we have to improve football,” Ciarrocca said. “I think everyone in the state of Minnesota knows that. I think everyone in the Big Ten hopes we don’t.”

Minnesota has to replace five starters on offense – many of them up front, except for All-Big Ten center John Michael Schmitz.

Schmitz is part of the “Encore Four”, Fleck’s nickname for the group returning for the sixth season. Quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Chris Autman-Bell and running back Mohamed Ibrahim are also back for more.

Ibrahim is coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon in the 2021 season opener, and Autman-Bell suffered from injuries a year ago, especially at the start of the season.

Other than Autman-Bell’s six touchdowns, no other passcatcher had more than two. In his second year after moving from Texas A&M, Dylan Wright remains a breakthrough candidate. The same goes for 6’7″ tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

Ibrahim is not the only traffic jam coming back from a seasonal injury. So are Trey Potts and Bryce Williams, and the couple filling in for them — Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving and Ky Thomas — were both handed over.

A lot will happen to Morgan who will bounce back from his feat of 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions from a year ago. Morgan and Ciarrocca believe they can reinvigorate the chemistry of 2019.

The skill players should be there, but will the line be able to connect and play?

Preview of Minnesota’s Defense for 2022

What a difference a year makes. Going into last season, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi had to answer numerous questions about how his unit would recover from a below average 2020 season. Now Rossi is being asked if Minnesota can stay close to the elite national defense it had in 2021.

“Now I’m on the other side of that,” Rossi says. “We sit here and say they did a great job last year. That will forever be a special group in my heart. But this is a new one.”

Minnesota was in the top 10 in scoring (17.3 points per game) and total defense (278.8 yards per game) in 2021, but has to replace four starters.

Those losses are most acute on the defensive line, with six of the top eight players based on snap counts gone. Rush end Thomas Rush and 3-tech tackle Trill Carter are the two remaining. Additions to the transfer portal are counted here: late Lorenza Surgers (Vanderbilt) and Darnell Jefferies (Clemson).

Minnesota also lost its lead tackler, linebacker Jack Gibbens, and its lockdown cornerback, Coney Durr, but veteran Mariano Sori-Marin will fill in as center linebacker, and Justin Walley will look to build on a Freshman All-America campaign at corner a year ago.

Minnesota has also added two corners through the portal: Shannon “Beanie” Bishop (WKU) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian). The staff were happy with how they assimilated during the spring ball.

A taste of Minnesota’s specialists for 2022

Kicker Matthew Trickett made just 68 percent of his field goals (17-of-25) last season and will need to be more consistent in his senior year. Punter Mark Crawford averaged just 41.7 yards per point, so there’s room for him to grow too. But the bigger area for improvement is in the return game. The Gophers called far too many fair catches. When they returned it, the kickoffs were ranked 119th in the country and 60th. Bishop and Stapp are two potential candidates for the roles this season.

Final analysis

The Gophers lost to Iowa for the fifth time in a row in 2021. Passing the Hawkeyes remains the biggest hurdle before Minnesota can put real drafts on a Big Ten West championship. To get over that hump, the Gophers will have to make strides in the passing attack and not slip too far defensively. They will also need their transfers down both lines and on the corner to hit like their portal additions did a year ago.

Fleck had seven seasons of ascension in Western Michigan and Minnesota through 2020. They bounced back a year ago and will try to keep it from turning into a roller coaster with a second swoon in three seasons.

National ranking: 38

