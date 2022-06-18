Pickleball players looking for field space





SAN DIEGO — San Diego is calling for national help to resolve the battle between pickleball and tennis players and decide where to play each sport. It’s just an evolving problem regarding facilities and activity, said Jim Brown, a pickleball player. John Broderick, the president of the San Diego District Tennis Association, said I agree that they don’t have many dedicated courts, nobody is saying they don’t. It’s that trying to take one sport away to take over another when that sport is already doing well, that’s why there’s a problem.” Tennis players and pickleball players say they want both sports to thrive. Brown said, one solution is some of those specialty tennis courts that are underused and will have to become co-used courts. And then you can use time or zone management to separate the conflicting activities. New restrictions underway for outdoor dining in San Diego

The city of San Diego does not have a dedicated pickleball court. There are some tennis courts with pickleball lines, such as at Gershwin Park. A group of neighbors started drawing lines with chalk before talking to the city about permanent pickleball lines for a year. However, the tennis community said that’s not the best solution. Broderick said more tennis courts are needed in the city. Just because this surface works for you and it’s a different sport doesn’t mean you can take it over, Broderick said. Pickleball if you share a facility with it is very loud. The paddle on the ball when you hear those noises is very distracting when you’re trying to play tennis, Broderick said. Study: Children in team sports tend to be happier

Since we have nothing, we like to share. I honestly don’t believe you can look at people who have nothing and ask them to compromise. As opposed to looking at the people who have pretty much everything. I think that’s where the compromise has to come in, Brown said. The City of San Diego has asked Jodie Adams, a fellow of the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administrators at Missouri State University. We just need to see a little better spirit when it comes to accommodating both groups of the public, Brown said. I think she’s approaching it both ways. I’m happy to see what happens, to see what she discovers, Broderick said.



