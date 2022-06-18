Not Yet Ready: No. 14 Auburn Ready for Sixth College World Series Appearance





OMAHA, Neb. No. 14 Auburn (42-20) makes his sixth College World Series appearance, including his second in the last three seasons, opening game against Ole Miss (37-22) Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. “They were challenged with low expectations, and it drove them even more to this point,” head coach Butch Thompson said. We walk in here thinking we’re not done yet. That’s a great feeling for a baseball team. “We hope the best is yet to come this week, but we are certainly grateful to be here. This is the pinnacle for us and for college baseball. I’m glad the Auburn Tigers are part of this session.” The game will be broadcast on Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. The match will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Saturday Sun. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (7-3, 2.95) vs. Jr. RHP Dylan DeLucia (6-2, 4.35)



Auburn is one of six programs to appear in two of the final three College World Series, joining Arkansas, Mississippi State, Stanford, Texas and Vanderbilt on the shortlist. Butch Thompson is one of five active SEC coaches to have taken their program to a pair of College World Series over a three-season period, along with Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt), Chris Lemonis (Mississippi State), Kevin O’Sullivan (Florida), and Dave Van Hoorn (Arkansas). To get here, the Tigers became the first team to beat the state of Oregon in a home super region. In 2019, Auburn became the first program to beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill Super Regional and it is the only program to win two road super regionals in the last three tournaments. After batting .209 and scoring 11 runs in the four games leading up to the tournament, Auburn bats .303 and has scored 65 runs and 67 hits in six NCAA Tournament games. The Tigers defeated Southeastern, Florida State and UCLA 51-18 in three games in the Auburn Regional, the most points for an SEC team in the first three games of a regional. Sonny DiChiara is a home run shy of matching the program record (23) set in 2010 by fellow SEC Player of the Year Hunter Morris. Blake Burkhalter’s 15 saves is the second in the country and the second in the history of one season. Ole Miss enters the College World Series with an overall record of 37-22 and a 5-0 in the NCAA tournament. The Rebels have won eight of their last 10 games in the regular season, beating their opponents 46-11 in five postseason games. Offensively, the Rebels hit .279 and are led by Kevin Graham’s .331 clip. Tim Elko leads the way in offensive production with 22 home runs and 71 RBI. The pitching staff turned in a 4.44 ERA with 618 strikeouts in 510.1 innings. Saturday starter Dylan DeLucia leads the team in wins (6), innings (78.2) and second in strikeouts (88). All information about the 2022 Men’s College World Series can be found here†

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/6/17/baseball-not-done-yet-no-14-auburn-set-for-sixth-college-world-series-appearance.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos