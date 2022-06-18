Sports
Challenge League B: Cricket taps stunned in opener
Friday 17 June
Sweater – 256/6
Uganda – 193/10
*Jersey won by 63 runs
June 18
Hong Kong v Italy Lugogo
Kenya v Bermuda Kyambogo
Uganda’s national cricket team, the Cricket Cranes, failed to get off the ground in their opening match of the second round of Challenge League B.
The Cranes suffered a 62-run loss to Jersey in a well-attended game at Lugogo Cricket Oval.
Jersey, who was sent first to bat, posted a lofty 255 for the six-wicket fall thanks in large part to Nick Greenwood hitting 80 from 93 balls, including 11 fours.
But Uganda, which played at home in a major tournament in the Division Three for the first time since 2017, saw their chances of taking the score on what looked like a quick wicket.
Simon Ssesazi and Ronak Patel were excellent at half a ton, but lacked sufficient support from their teammates.
And Dominic Blampied took one player away from the game when he took five wickets before outgoing Uganda in the 46th.
It is a disappointing result for Uganda, but Lawrence Mahatlane’s allegations remain at the top of the six-team list after winning all five first-round matches in 2019 in Oman.
Read more – Everything you need to know about Challenge League B
Did you know – Jersey is a small island nation near France and Great Britain, with a population of 103,267.
Cricket cranes fight in vain
After winning the toss, Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba chose to field first.
But it took the Cricket Cranes the last ball of the 16th to get a breakthrough when Frank Nsubuga and Fred Achelam got together to drive out Harrison Carlyon and break an opening partnership.
Waiswa got the big wicket from Greenwood but the right-handed batsman had already done his damage with an 80 to his name.
Juma Miyagi (1-22) had a wicket on his debut when his delivery to Josh Lawrence was caught by Simon Ssesazi.
Riazat Ali Shah (1-44), Cosmas Kyewuta (1-50), Dinesh Nakrani (1-51) and Brian Masaba (1-24) were the other players with a wicket as Jersey set 256/6 in their innings.
“250 was par, we just didn’t execute our battle plans the way we should have, it was an achievable score. A few guys failed to get things going,” said Captain Masaba
“I believe this team has character and we hope to perform better, especially on individual roles that we haven’t picked up”
Emmanuel Hasahya was sent off for an early shower in the 4th to leave Uganda at 12/1.
But Ssesazi and Ronak found stability and Uganda appeared to be in full control before the former hit his 50 off 43 balls. However, that was all he could offer before he was bowled.
And Ronak Patel who hit a patient 64 then struggled to find the right partner.
Brian Masaba went down with just 8, Dinesh Nakrani 3, Fred Achelam stumped with 21 before Deus Muhumuza was injured with 21.
And when Ronak LBW was thrown, to leave in the 40th on 172/6, Uganda’s odds went with him.
Veteran Frank Nsubuga was caught skiing Dominic Blampied’s delivery, Cosmas Kyewuta made off with a duck while Miyagi was caught and thrown by Charles Perchard.
Muhumuza, previously hurt, returned in a show of bravery, but Uganda, then needing 68 runs from 35 balls, reached for straw.
And in the 46th over, Uganda was finally put out of their misery when Riazat Ali Sha rose to power for too long and was easily caught by Sumerauer.
Challenge League B Table
1. Uganda 10
2. Hong Kong 7
3. Sweater – 6
4. Italy 5
5. Kenya 3
6. Bermuda 1
Players used:
Uganda – Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Dinesh Kumar Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam, Hasahya Emmanuel, Miyaji Juma, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi
Jersey – Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ben Stevens, Charles Perchard, Dominic Blampied, Elliot Miles, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood
