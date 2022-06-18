Sports
Pitt Panthers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
Pitt Panthers Preview 2022: Who will enter the top 10 players into the season?
Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews † @PeteFiutak
Pitt Panthers example
Attack, Defense Breakdown † Keys to the season
Season forecast, what’s going to happen
Pitt Scheme & Analysis
Kedon Slovis, QB Sr.
The 6-3, 205-pound senior wasn’t supposed to be a star early in his career, but an injury to JT Daniels opened the door for Slovis to take over the USC quarterback job.
He exploded like a true freshman, completing 72% of his passes for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine picks, earning him honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
Great in his sophomore season, in just six games he threw more than 1,900 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven picks on the wash for the All-Pac-12 first team. Last year was tough, it was a lost year for the program, but he still hit 65% of his passes for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight picks.
Habakkuk Baldonado, VAN Sr.
6-5, 255. 74 tackles, 13 sacks, 16.5 TFL, 2 fumbles, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Second Team All-ACC
Calijah Kancey, DT Jr.
6-0, 275. Ultra-quick interior presence, 61 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 broken passes, 1 forced fumble in the last two seasons. First Team All-ACC
SirVocea Dennis, LB Sr.
6-1, 230. 139 tackles, 8 sacks, 24.5 TFL, 1 INT (for a TD), 1 fumble recovery in his last two seasons. 2021 Second Team All-ACC, 2020 Third Team All-ACC
Carter Warren, O.T. Sr.
6-5, 320. Took over the left tackle starting job last year and now he’s a good pro prospect for somewhere on an NFL line. As it is, he is the top pass protector of the team. Second Team All-ACC
Brandon Hill, S.S. Jr.
5-11, 195. 100 tackles, 2 INT, 9 broken passes, 3 forced fumbles, 2.5 TFL in last two seasons. Second Team All-ACC
Jared Wayne, WR Sr.
6-3, 210. 85 catches, 1,241 yards (14.6 ypc), 7 TD in three seasons
Erick Hallett, S Jr.
5-11, 190. 106 tackles, 5 INT 1 TD 19 broken passes, 2.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-ACC
Gabe Houy, OT Sr.
6-6, 315. Entering his fourth year as a starter, he started as a guard, moved up to tackle, saw some time as a guard, and now he’s a pro forward likely to finish the right tackle job again. Third Team All-ACC
Konata Mumpfield, W.R. Jr.
6-1, 180. 63 catches, 751 yards (11.9 ypc), 8 TD last year at Akron. Second Team All-MAC
Pitt Panthers example
Attack, Defense Breakdown † Keys to the season
Season forecast, what’s going to happen
Pitt Scheme & Analysis
[protected-iframe id=361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408 info=https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js ]
2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
1
1
1
1
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/pitt-panthers-top-10-players-015258217.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- January 6 hearings: how can Trump be held responsible? June 18, 2022
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels his visit to Doncaster hours before the event and travels to Ukraine instead June 18, 2022
- The Stock Exchange records the worst week since the start of the pandemic | WETM June 18, 2022
- Fox M1.2 | Earthquake Center in Alaska June 18, 2022
- Must perform, reform & transform: PM Narendra Modi : The Tribune India June 18, 2022