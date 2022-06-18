TJ Anderson Named Richmonds Recipient of A-10 Postgraduate Scholarship





NEWGATE NEWS, Va. The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Friday that it has awarded the A-10 Postgraduate Scholarship for 2022 to Richmond women’s soccer TJ Anderson The prestigious honor, totaling $70,000, will be awarded to one graduating student-athlete from each of the competition’s 14 members. Born in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Anderson was named to the 2021 Atlantic 10 Women’s Soccer All-Academic Team for the third time in her career. She is a graduate student and midfielder who most recently helped the Spiders achieve their most conference wins since 2011 and first A-10 post-season appearance since 2014. Last season, Anderson started all 18 games for the Spiders, playing an average of 66 minutes per game. She was Richmond’s second top scorer with five goals, including the game winner in a 2-0 win against Fordham. She also scored the game winner on a penalty kick in a 1-0 win over Rhode Island. Anderson assisted Richmond’s lone goal in the A-10 Championship quarter-finals in Dayton, and she netted a team’s second-best 24 shots of the year, 11 of which hit the target. Off the field, Anderson received her Bachelor of Science in Biology on a pre-med track with a minor in Psychology. She participated in the Equality Research Lab in Richmond, where she investigated underlying inequalities in transplant patients. Anderson is a four-time member of the deans’ list and was named on the commissioner’s honors list for the 2017-18 academic year. She is a member of the National Honors Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success, earning the Dean’s Recognition for Hard Work and Outstanding Achievement in Spring 2021. As of 2014, the A-10’s Postgraduate Scholarship program has awarded $490,000 to 94 former student athletes. Each of the 14 honorees will receive $5,000 to contribute towards a full-time enrollment in a postgraduate or professional program. The program is set to provide continuing education opportunities for graduating student athletes and is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class represents eight different sports with an average GPA of 3.72. The selection process involves the league’s athletic directors, senior women directors, and faculty athletic representatives. In each of the last six postgraduate classes, the average GPA of the honorees for the Postgraduate Scholarship Program was 3.70 or higher. The program, which began honoring two student athletes in 1991, has been so successful and well-received by recipients and A-10 member institutions alike that it has been expanded several times. The most recent expansion, approved in January 2015 and implemented that spring, now includes one representative from each A-10 school. To be eligible for the Postgraduate Scholarship, student athletes must have performed with distinction throughout their careers both in the classroom and in their respective sports, while demonstrating exemplary behavior in the community. The postgraduate program expanded to four recipients in 1997 and then grew to 10 in 2014. –UR–

