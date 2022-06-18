Lakeside’s Varckette shares county tennis player of the year | Local news

One of Joe Varckettes’ goals was to win the Ashtabula County first singles title this boys’ tennis season.

The recent Lakeside graduate has achieved that and more by being named co-county player of the year for the 2022 season.

I’m happy and excited to have received the award, said Varckette, who shared the award with Jeffersons Jensen Yarosh. Jensen deserves it too.

Varckette and Yarosh split two regular season games.

Yarosh won the first meeting 7-5, 6-3 early in the season.

Jensen is a great player, Varckette said. He is young and loves the sport.

The two then matched in the provincial first singles championship match in April. Varckette won 6-4, 6-4.

It was a mental barrier to get over that [first loss], he said. I went in with the mindset to play my game. I played some of my best tennis during the tournament, and it was necessary because my opponents were all great players.

The Dragons were second in the county tournament with 27 points, six behind Jefferson.

I enjoyed leading our team to a very successful season, said Varckette. I wanted to stay positive.

Varckette and Michael Paulchel were senior co-captains this season.

I’ve known these two since kindergarten and it was a pleasure to watch them grow into the people they are today, said Dragons coach Clark Hewitt.

Varckette was a more vocal leader.

I like to talk one-on-one with the boys and cheer them on, he said. I wanted the other guys to see a good example on and off the field. The guys fed my energy and were positive.

The Dragons finished 15-4 overall, 6-2 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division, leveling Perry for the conference crown.

Lakeside took 25 points in the CVC Valley tournament with 25 points, three more than Perry.

Varckette finished the season at 19-7. He also won a Division I sectional tournament match, beating Kenstons Walker Glime 6-0, 6-1 before falling to Mentors Elliot Miller 7-5, 6-4 in the next round.

That was my first sectional tournament win since my freshman year, Varckette said.

Varckette said setting a good example is a staple of the Lakeside tennis program.

We want to be a good sport and treat opponents with respect, he said.

Varckette will be keeping an eye on Lakeside next season. His brother, Jack, has just completed his first season with the Dragons tennis team.

He is also looking forward to seeing the other players develop.

He is young and has a lot of potential, Varckette said of his brother. They’re good guys. Matt Surbella and Ty Hamilton played well as a first-double team. They can move on to singles.

Varckette will be playing tennis this summer, mainly with the Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder, before heading to Miami University in the fall.

Maybe I’ll join the club team, he said. I look forward to new experiences and meeting new people.

Varckette is grateful for his time at Lakeside.

It’s sad to see the team fall apart after the team and camaraderie we had this year. Playing tennis and going out with your friends was fun. We had fun and the team was close.