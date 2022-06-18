The Evolution of Hockey Fandom in Denver

DENVER As the Colorado Avalanche continues its quest for a third Stanley Cup win, much has been said about its championship pedigree.

In particular, the fact that the team raised the Lord Stanleys Cup in Denver in its first year.

But the evolution of hockey fandom in the Mile High City is a much longer story than Quebec’s Nordiques move to Colorado.

We were derided internationally for having to endure the rigors of waiting for months to win the Stanley Cup, said Terry Frei, whose tenure in Denver’s sports media dates back to the late 1970s. And I say, really not. You have to understand the context here.

We spoke to Frei to get that context, which brings with it an extensive history of both successes and failures on the ice, and Denver-based hockey teams starting and folding.

It was a myth to say that Denver was a new hockey market

The University of Denver hockey team has a prolific history on the ice, a Frozen Four staple that shares the lead for the most NCAA championships of all time with nine.

But even pro hockey here dates back decades.

It was such a myth to say Denver was a new hockey market, Frei said. We had hockey back through DU and minor league teams and the [World Hockey Association]†

There were hockey roots, there were hockey fanatics.

Denver Public Library The Denver Spurs hockey team, which brought Denver its first professional sports championship in 1972.

Denvers’ first professional sports championship came in 1972 through the Denver Spurs hockey team, then a member of the Western Hockey League. That team would later move to the World Hockey Association before making an offer to join the NHL as an expansion team.

However, those negotiations would fail and the Spurs would disband.

In 1976, the Kansas City Scouts, a woefully underfunded expansion team, moved to Denver to become the city’s first NHL team, the Colorado Rockies.

A 22-year-old Frei was the Denver Post beat writer who assigned the Rockies a real carnival act that I really enjoyed beating, as he put it. There was always something going on with that team, whether it was crazy things on the hockey rink or crazy things happening in the property area.

Denver Public Library The Colorado Rockies were Denver’s first NHL team.

The Rockies would see three different owners during their six-year tenure in Denver, who failed to pull off a winning season while terrifying fans with a $14 ticket price tag.

I’ve always felt that when Jack Vickers bought the team and moved it to Denver, he was told all you have to do is open the doors and turn on the beer taps and Denver will sell out to the NHL, Frei said. But he soon learned that he was being led along a primrose path, as it were.

They would have been better off, in my opinion, starting from scratch with an expansion team rather than fixing the Kansas City Scouts’ mistakes. [The Scouts] dug a hole for the franchise I don’t think the Rockies were able to dig out.

The experiment didn’t work and the Rockies were sold to investors in New Jersey, where they became the Devils and eventually won three Stanley Cups in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Denver Grizzlies were also part of the Colorado hockey scene, playing one season in Denver before moving to Utah with the arrival of Avs in town.

A ready-made competitor

For 23 years, the Quebec Nordiques were the Canadian city’s only professional sports team.

MAIMAN/AP DANBURY NEWS TIMES SPECIAL – Paul Gillis of Quebec Nordiques and Bobby Bassen of New York Islanders get caught behind the net in the third period of Saturday night’s game at the Nassau Coliseum, Dec. 7, 1985. (AP Photo/Maiman)

They won four division championships, including one in a shortened 1994-95 season, which would prove to be the franchises last before financial problems forced a move to Colorado, where they would become the Avalanche.

That team, Frei said, had a very different feel to it than the failed experiments before it.

Somehow, in 13 years, the veneer of incompetence had kind of stripped away and we knew we were getting a ready-made, NHL championship contending product, he said. We were ready for something big and, accompanied by the Nuggets.

The Avs would have sold out nearly every game that first season, averaging 16,017 fans per game at McNichols Sports Arena, a venue that housed just 16,091 fans.

Colorado was an instant bonafide contender, winning the cup that inaugural season.

RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS Rene Corbet of the Colorado Avalanche raises the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 1-0 in triple overtime to win the Finals 4-0 in Miami on Monday, June 10, 1996. (AP Photo/Rick bowmer)

The likes of Sakic, Forsberg and Roy would become household names, and a second Stanley Cup in 2001 confirmed Avs’ status as the hometown heroes.

However, another difference with the Avalanche was a stable front office. Then-GM Pierre LaCroix, Frei said, kept the ship afloat even as the team went through a protracted change of ownership, fraught with indecision and legal action.

The only thing that has been underestimated is the work Pierre LaCroix did as general manager, the architect, and he’s been honored for that, he said. To keep the franchise together through ownership changes that were so bizarre, it almost seemed like I was covering the Rockies.

JACK DEMPSEY/AP Colorado Avalanche president and general manager Pierre Lacroix talks to the media after the NHL’s announcement to end the 2004-05 hockey season, as Paul Andrews, chief marketing officer of Kroenke Sports Enterprises, watches during a press conference at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Wednesday, February 2. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Another chance at hockey supremacy

Fast-forward to 2022, and the Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup Final, and Frei said it marks a clear third chapter of hockey fanhood in Denver.

Each championship, if there is a third, has its own story. In 1995 it was: Hey, it’s a new team. We drove the casual sports fan into the realm of the hockey fan.

By 2001, we became a hotbed for youth hockey participation, and the rinks went up […] And then now, 21 years later, I think we’ve seen a complete kind of turnover and the new fan base. It’s been a generation since the Avalanche won the Cup.

Then and Now: What the World Was Like When the Avs Last Played for the Stanley Cup