Three current NCAA golfers made the cut at the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Texas’ Travis Vick (-1), Austin Greaser of North Carolina (+2) and Sam Bennett (+3) of Texas A&M all played below the 4-over cutline to advance to the final two rounds. Vick went 70-69 in the first two rounds. He enters the low amateur in the field over the weekend. De Longhorn continued to drive the ball well into the second round. He averaged 324.40 yards from the tee and hit 11 of 14 fairways in the second round. Vick is four off the lead on the weekend. HOOK ‘EM: Texas Wins DI 2022 Men’s DI Golf National Championship 2021 US Amateur runner-up Austin Greaser bounced back after a first round of 72 with a 70 on Friday to make the cut. Bennett of Texas A&M just made the cut 70-73 in the first 36 holes. Bennett’s putter played a part in keeping him below the cutline. He got 1.56 strokes on the field thanks to his play on the greens. All four amateurs making the cut are current or former NCAA golfers. Former Southern California Trojan Stewart Hagestad (+3) was the last amateur to reach the weekend. All four have a shot at the Low-Am honors at this year’s US Open. The third round starts on Saturday morning. Click or tap here for full US Open stats. Gary Putnik has worked at the FSView & Florida Flambeau and WVFS Tallahassee. His writing has also appeared on MLB.com† Follow him on Twitter @garyputnik† The views expressed on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its affiliates. 2 US Open rookies shot at Brookline in the 1970s, weeks after playing in the NCAA championships Texas’ Travis Vick and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett are the two low amateurs after the first round of the 1970s in the 2022 US Open at The Country Club. READ MORE Texas Wins 2022 DI Men’s Golf National Championship The Texas Longhorns held back the state of Arizona all along from winning the DI Men’s Golf Championship in 2022. READ MORE Texas, Arizona State Advances to 2022 DI Men’s Golf Championship Game Texas and the state of Arizona will face each other in the 2022 DI Men’s Golf Championship game on Wednesday, June 1. READ MORE

