Darrian Beavers is ‘a very intelligent footballer’





The Ohio native spent his first two years in Connecticut, playing in all 12 games in each season. In his second campaign in 2018, Beavers led the Huskies by 4.0 sacks, despite only starting half of their games. After moving to Cincinnati in the spring of 2019, Beavers played in all 14 games, with 10 starts, for the Bearcats that fall. While it was Beavers’ last two seasons with the Bearcats that put him on the NFL’s radar, Fickell said it was a conversation leading up to the 2020 season that made the coach truly believe the linebacker had a next-level future. . “Everyone dreams of becoming a pro, right? But there are only a few guys who have the real passion to become a pro. He made that transformation a bit in 2020 when he sat down with us and with talked to us about possible redshirting in 2020, knowing he had a passion to play at the next level, and he realized the gap he had to close,” exclaimed Fickell. “The luck is in the COVID stuff, they more or less said everyone would have another year so he could play the entire 2020 season. But it really showed me that he is willing and ready to take that next step turn pro because he has a passion to play at the next level. “I think last year it really showed in his ability to play every snap, his ability to play as a third-down rush man, as a first and second-down man in the penalty area, while his strength might be being a little bit more of an edge man and being really really good at pass coverage The evolution from where he came from as a safety to a linebacker to a defensive end back into a real kind of hybrid player it all came, to me, come full circle when he made the decision that he has a passion to play at the next level.” As a sixth-round pick, Beavers’ path to a lot of playing time in his rookie season could be challenging. However, one area where he could earn a spot on the field right away is in special teams, where Fickell says Beavers excelled in Cincinnati. “I had him on the punting team for two years before us, which is as high as you can get in our program,” said the Bearcats coach. “So he understands the importance of it. He’s done it, he’s been very good at it. If he realizes as you go to camp that the best way to make that team is to excel in the special teams , he will have many things that he has already done [players] we trust most of the punting team will be there, and he’s been there for two years.” The “Giants Huddle” podcast is available on Giants.com, Giants mobile app, GiantsTV streaming app, YouTube, Apple Podcasts† Spotify† Google Podcasts† stitcherand iHeartRadio† For more information, visit Giants.com/podcasts.

