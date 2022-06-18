Sports
Reading Royals name James Henry Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations
The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, today announced that James Henry has been hired as the team’s head coach and director of hockey operations.
Royals general manager David Farrar stated: Were proud to formally bring James on board as the next head coach of the Royals. Were confident that James will do an exceptional job as the leader of our hockey operations division, and were excited about the prospects of the next era of Royals hockey with James at the helm.
I couldn’t be more excited to see James have been named the next Head Coach of the Reading Royals, said former Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald. His work ethic, knowledge of the game and attention to detail will undoubtedly enable him to achieve immediate success. It has been a pleasure to get to know Hank over the past 12 months and I am sure he will have no problem continuing the winning tradition at Reading during his tenure as head coach.
Definitely excited, declared Henry. Pretty quick from assistant coach to head coach, but I feel like this is a challenge I’m ready for. I will draw on the experience I gained during my playing and short coaching career, along with some things I learned from previous coaches I played for and, of course, my time at Kirk McDonald.
I would like to thank the Royals organization for trusting me to go from assistant coach to head coach. I would also like to thank Kirk McDonald for the experience I gained under him as well as my family for their support, said Henry. Last season was quite eventful for my family as we added our daughter Tillie to the group. Were delighted to have a bigger role in Reading in the future.
Henry, the eighth coach in the Royals’ twenty-one-year team history, joined the Royals in August 2021 as an assistant under coach Kirk MacDonald. During Henry’s tenure as the team’s assistant coach, the Royals amassed a record 45-17-7-2 in 71 regular-season games (0.633 win percentage), equaling the franchise’s single-season record for points (99). The team qualified for the Kelly Cup playoffs in 2022 and reached Game 7 of the Division Final series where they fell four games to three for the Newfoundland Growlers.
Kirk had great success with Reading as a player and coach, said Henry. (Kirks) experience was great to learn from. I think he taught me so much in a short period of time and I am very grateful to him for that. I’m excited for the new challenge and I’m excited for the new challenge from Kirk.
Henry is the all-time points leader for the Adirondack Thunder with 69 goals and 161 assists in 303 games played. He scored 86 points more than second place on the all-time list, Pete MacArthur. He also played 110 games more than Conor Riley, who is second on the all-time played list. Henry was inducted into the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame in April as a member of the class of 2022.
During his ECHL career, Henry scored 93 goals and 216 assists (309 points) in 441 games. Henry was named the fourth captain in Adirondacks franchise history before the 2018 season. Henry held that role during his last two seasons of professional hockey. In 2019, he received the ECHL Community Service Award, in recognition of his involvement with many organizations, including Mission 22, a nonprofit fighting veteran suicide. Henry was named to the ECHL All-Star Game in 2017 and captained the Vancouver Giants of the WHL in 2011-12. Internationally, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native represented the western part of Canada in the 2008 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and won the bronze medal.
While playing at the University of Manitoba, Henry racked up 22 points (8g-14a) and 26 penalty minutes in a total of 28 collegiate games. Henry finished fifth ahead of the Bison in points (22) during his only season (2012-13) in the CIS (USports).
James Henry Playing Career Notes: Drafted #187 overall by the Vancouver Giants in the WHL Bantam Draft (2006). Won U17 WHC bronze medal, Canada Western U-17 (2007-08). Selected Team Alternate Captain and finished fifth in goals (14) on the team, Vancouver Giants (2010-11). Selected team captain and finished sixth in points (41) on the team, Vancouver Giants (2011-12). Selected, CIS (West) Most Outstanding Freshman (University of Alberta Hockey Alumni Trophy) and CIS All-Rookie Team, Univ. from Manitoba (2012-13). ECHL Rookie season, finished fourth in goals (14), assists (22) and points (36) on the team, Stockton Thunder (2013-14). Selected, ECHL All-Star Game, Adirondack Thunder (2016-17). Selected, ECHL Community Service Award, Adirondack Thunder (2018-19). Selected team captain and led team in assists(54) and points(69), Adirondack Thunder (2018-19). Team Captain, Adirondack Thunder (2019-20)
James Henry Coaching Career Notes: Hired by Reading Royals (ECHL) as an assistant coach, 08/24/24. Hired by Reading Royals (ECHL) as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, 06/17/22.
