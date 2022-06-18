Sports
Bronx Bombers on an absolute stove
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the better baseball teams in the past month.
But that didn’t stop them from losing ground to the red-hot New York Yankees in the American League East standings.
The Yankees (47-16) have a 10-game lead over the second-placed Blue Jays (37-26) in a highly anticipated three-game run at Rogers Center.
Here’s a look at the teams heading into the weekend set.
LIKELY THROWS
Friday, 7:07 PM ET / 4:07 PM PT (Sportsnet): Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (2-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. New York LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70 ERA)
Saturday, 3:07 PM ET / 12:07 PM New York RHP Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA)
Sunday, 1:37 PM, 1:37 PM New York RHP Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA)
LATEST ON THE BLUE JAYS
The Baltimore Orioles are the only team in the American League East without a winning record, so Toronto’s split in this week’s four-game series at Rogers Center should come as a bit of a disappointment.
The series ended with a flop of a 10-2 loss in which struggling starter Kevin Gausman didn’t make the third inning.
Earlier in the series, Yusei Kikuchi, another starter who went the wrong way, also had a brief appearance in a loss.
There are also concerns about injuries. Shortstop Bo Bichette left Thursday’s game with a foot injury after fouling a pitch and is not in the lineup on Friday. Third baseman Matt Chapman was sidelined on Thursday with a persistent sore wrist, but was due to return on Friday.
LAST ON THE YANKEES
The Yankees won their 14e in a row at home and seventh in a row overall with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Anthony Rizzo hit a walk-off home run to give the Yankees their eighth series sweep of the year.
The Yankees are the first team since the Seattle Mariners in 2001 to win at least 47 of the first 63 games.
New York won its last game with an emergency starter in Clarke Schmidt (one hit, three innings) after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. But Severino tested negative later Thursday and is expected to accompany the team to Toronto.
The Yankees announced Friday that Severino will start on Sunday against Toronto and push Gerrit Cole back.
Ryan Weber, a non-roster invitee, came in for Schmidt, replaced Schmidt and gave up only one run in 3.2 innings in his Yankees debut.
SEASON SERIES
The Yankees have won six out of nine against Toronto this season, including a mini-sweep in New York for the last time in May.
But there were bright spots for the Blue Jays, especially the three-home night for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in New York in April.
After a double off Cole that evening, the Yankees righthander tipped his cap to Guerrero.
“Have you seen his night?” said Cole. “If you had a cap, you’d tip it too.”
STARTERS VS. YANKEES
The pitching matchups don’t look great for Toronto at first glance. But a closer look offers cause for hope.
While Kikuchi has been struggling with control issues lately, he gave up only three earned runs and five hits in two starts against the Yankees in May.
Manoah, whose first career start last year was a memorable win in the Bronx, has allowed just one run and four hits in two starts against the Yankees this year. Saturday’s showdown with Double Burger Taillon is the big match-up of the series.
Stripling wasn’t at his best in his only start against the Yankees this year in May, but he hasn’t allowed in his two starts since returning to the rotation.
BRINGER OF RAIN REPORT
Former Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson usually gets a very warm response from Toronto fans, but the Yankees’ third baseman hasn’t played here since he was banned for one game for his Jackie commentary on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, a comment the White Sox deemed racist.
Donaldson hits .232/.330/.387 this season with five homeruns and 18 RBI.
HOT TICKET
Expect some of the biggest Blue Jays crowds of the season this weekend.
A quick check from Ticketmaster on Thursday night indicated that all sections for all games have limited tickets or no tickets available.
NEXT ONE
The Blue Jays went out next week for three games against the White Sox (30-31) and then three against the Milwaukee Brewers (35-30).
