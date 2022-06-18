Match 7: Malaysia v Qatar Women | Selections | Players to watch | Fantasy Play XI





The seventh match of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) Womens T20 Championship 2022 will be played on June 18 between Malaysia and Qatar at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Malaysia. Head-to-Head Malaysia and Qatar have not played against each other. This will be the first T20I between them. Selections Malaysia:Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa (vc), Nik Nur Atiela, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Wan Julia, Dhanusri Mahunan, Aina Najwa, Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Yusrina Qatar:Aysha (c), Hiral Agarwal, Raiha Arshad, Shahreen Bahadur, Saachi Dhadwal, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel (wk), Khadija Imtiaz, Trupti Kale (wk), Aleena Khan, Hiya Ladani, Angeline Mare, Rochelle Quyn, Shrutiben Rana, Sarrinah Siddiqui Players to watch Mas Elysa: The all-rounder from Malaysia won the player of the match in her last match against Singapore. The right-handed, muscular batter 59 runs from 39 balls, including nine boundaries and a six. With the ball, the leg spinner claimed 7/2 in 2.4 overs. Winifred Duraisingam: The Malaysia captain made a useful contribution with the bat in her final appearance against Singapore. The right-handed lead-off batter hit 50 runs off 48 balls, including six boundaries to lay the foundation. Shahreen Bahadur: She is a right-handed batter from Qatar, who has played in 11 T20Is. She has amassed 197 runs, including a century. In addition to her percussion, she is handy with the ball. She throws the right arm at medium pace and has five wickets to her name in six innings. Alena Khan: She is a right-handed batter and right-arm spinner from Qatar. In her 12 T20Is she has the best score of 25 and has taken three wickets with the ball. She is a good all-rounder and will want to contribute to this tournament with both bat and ball. Pitch In the game that was played here yesterday, less than 150 runs were scored. The beating didn’t look so easy. There were 19 wickets in total. Spinners and sailors dominated the show almost equally. With cloudy weather during the day, bowlers are expected to do well. Weather The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. The average temperature will be around 32 degrees. According to the forecast, there is an 80 percent chance of rain and 75 percent cloud. The wind will blow from the southeast. Fantasy Play XI Wan Julia, Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Shahreen Bahadur, Winifred Duraisingam, Aleena Khan, Aysha, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Angeline Mare, Sarrinah Ahmed Match details Date:June 18, 2022 Time:12.30 IST Location:UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia Live Streaming:female cricket Youtube Channel Follow Female Cricket on Instagram and Twitter for the latest news and updates I am a former cricketer who represented Mumbai University at All India University level. I was part of MCA probables for the U-19 and U-23 age groups. I have been an avid cricket writer for the past five years. Currently I am doing my Ph.D from IIT Bombay. Related

