Player Development Director Jonas Jennings Receives Pay Increase





Since returning to his alma mater in 2015, Jonas Jennings has been considered an important part of Georgia’s football program. His work for the Bulldogs since then has not been overlooked and has earned him several raises, including another one entering the 2022 season. According to an open request obtained Friday by Dawgs247, Jennings – who is Georgia’s player development team – will receive a salary of $450,000 this year. This is an increase of $44,000 from what Jennings was paid in 2021, according to a report by Marc Weiszer. of the Banner-Herald of Athens last July. Jennings has seen his salary rise several times since his return to Georgia in 2015 during: Mark Richtlast season as head coach of Bulldogs. Jennings originally returned to Athens as the Player Relations Coordinator for Georgia and was paid $81,750 in that role. A July 2016 report from the Banner-Herald stated that Jennings received $215,730 in his new role as director of player development; in a similar report from the ABH in July, Jennings’ salary had risen to $221,123. In March 2020, the ABH reported that Jennings received a $100,000 pay raise, pushing his salary from $306,000 to $406,000. Born in College Park, Georgia, Jennings was an offensive lineman in Georgia from 1997-2000 and proved versatile enough to guard, tackle and center. He earned Coaches first-team All-SEC honors in 2000. Jennings was a third round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2001 and quickly became a staple tackle for the franchise. with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the next four seasons before being released in March 2009. In total, Jennings played in 75 games in eight seasons. After his retirement from the NFL, Jennings returned to College Park to participate in philanthropic work for over 10 years. His work has included hosting soccer camps, feeding families during Thanksgiving, volunteering at his former high school, and facilitating several Christmas projects focused on giving back to the community. He was also a defensive coordinator at Tri Cities High School – his alma mater – for two years. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised Jennings prior to the Bulldogs’ game against Georgia Tech last November, and regarded Jennings as “kind of my right-hand man.” Smart later brought up Jennings when asked about creating consistency within a college football program. “I think I need to build it on a strong foundation, not on trying to have a great year. To build a program, you need to build it on a foundation of strong recruiting, strong people in your organization, retention of staff Administratively, you have to have a great support because you have to be able to take on all the things you need in recruiting,” said Smart. “It’s so important to have help, and we have a tremendous amount of help here in terms of our staffing levels. I’m talking about the big picture, of [director of sports medicine] Ron Courson to Jonas Jennings, to the recruiting staff we have here, to the engineering staff, to the support staff. All those roles are so important.”

