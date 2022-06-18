England Hockey Review of Findings from Whyte Review





England Hockey and all other sporting governing bodies in the country have received the full version of the Whyte Review on abuse in gymnastics. It is difficult to read and hear many of the accounts and we recognize and admire how challenging this must have been for those who have provided evidence. England Hockey will now review the reports’ findings and recommendations. We will take the time to understand how assessment can improve what we do, and what sport can collectively do in its duty of care, especially with regard to player protection and well-being. Together with the sports sector, we will consider the important steps we need to take. We are committed to making hockey the safest environment it can be. We require all hockey clubs in England to have an appointed Welfare Officer, and we have robust reporting procedures in place. Our primary contact for reporting issues within hockey is Ethics and Welfare Manager Alison Hogg on 01628 897500 / [email protected] If you prefer, the NSPCC Helpline (24 hours toll-free) is 0808 800 5000. If you would like more information, please see the Safety section of the England Hockey website for all policies relating to the protection of young people, as well as details on reporting procedures, training aids and good practice guidelines.

