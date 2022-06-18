Washington Huskies Football Roundtable: Surprise, Surprise!

Welcome to this week’s roundtable, everyone!

Anyway, to the roundtable.

The question asked this week:

With the new circumstances, staff, arrangements, etc. this season, which job group do you think is a candidate to surprise us in a good way? On the other hand, which group do you think is most likely to surprise us in a less than good way?

Max Vrooman:

To surprise the position group in a good way, I go with the inside linebackers. If they’re healthy, I think both Bright and Moll have the potential to both be better than the Wellington/Manu/Sirmon pictures we’ve seen in the post-BBK era. Unfortunately, it looks like Ulofoshio will miss at least much of the year, but if he comes back healthy, that will give a late boost, like ZTF did midway through last year. Bruener showed flashes last year and there is still hope for Heimuli to show as a good player (plus Tuputala who may have passed him in the spring). I don’t think the position will be a huge strength, but getting even average play from that unit would be a huge boost compared to the last couple of seasons.

On the other hand, I’m going for the attack line. There is seemingly so much talent out there and the hope is, of course, that they were largely infected by the John Donovan attack. Kirkland, however, is recovering from a serious injury and was unable to practice in the spring. There were rumors that Bainivalu was medically retired before he decided to come back and was also injured in the spring. If those guys come in and out of the lineup, that’s going to hurt the chemistry.

Look at how well UW can replace Wattenberg in the middle and no one has taken over the left wing and I was not impressed with what I saw of the group this spring. And this is at the only position group where the Huskies didn’t get a new position bus. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to me to still not be impressed with the OL, but I think it would come as a surprise to many, hence my choice.

My honorable mentions in each category are running back and outside linebacker respectively. While the RB position was a disaster this spring we didn’t see Taulapapa, Cam Davis or Newton so there’s a chance we’ll see improvement with 3 guys back with significant experience. And with OLB it’s mostly about what would happen if ZTF didn’t look like the player they were in 2020 before his injury (*knocks on wood*).

Gaby Lucas:

Lol dang those are really good answers and you convinced me. I didn’t even think about it before I asked the question and now I agree with you.

Maximum:

*Poison of James Carville saying we have no response. That was ideal. from the beloved Will Ferrell movie Old-fashioned†

Gaby:

And here, dear readers, is our full answer courtesy of Max Vroom, man. No amendments or additional thoughts were needed.

Andreas Berg:

I hate to repeat what Max said without adding a ton of analysis, but ILB was also the group that came to mind. From reading Coach B’s analysis of the Inge Defense and talking to him on the podcast, it sounds like the linebackers will be able to read and respond with speed and physicality, more than they have in the past few years.

Our previous defense system required the internal defense line to fill multiple gaps, so the ILBs had to be able to anticipate the gaps they would have to fill. So many times we’ve seen someone like Jackson Sirmon chase after him and without the kind of elite speed it would take to understand everything that was happening on the piece AND close the lanes to a ball carrier.

I am optimistic about the change for two reasons. One is that it should be a simpler approach for our LBs. I’m not against a complex scheme in theory, but if we see players struggling with it, simplification can help solve the problems. The second reason is that it seems like the coaching staff knows it will be important to improve the speed of the units. The addition of Cam Bright and Kristian Moll proves that closing speed is more important than sheer power. If we get Eddie Ulofoshio back relatively early in the season, that’s another very talented, athletic defender who can help in that unit.

The unit that worries me most is the secondary.

I have written about my concerns in the DB room before. There is a lot of talent, but our starting CBs turn out to be an FCS transfer and former walk-on.

We got used to developing elite players in secondary. Jimmy Lake, for all his mistakes as HC, identified secondary talent extremely well and developed it even better. Whatever pixie dust turned our DBs in an early round NFL Draft year after year picking is no longer part of the technical staff. Moreover, we already had some trouble with our protections. Perhaps the reason is that our coaches got too careful and played so deep that they weren’t able to play positively, but it’s also possible that they’re just not elite players. The hype machine was behind Dom Hampton starring in the Husky position, but we’ve barely seen him play and we’ve never seen him in that role. There is a lot of uncertainty and expecting the secondary sector to remain one of the best in the country could be a recipe for disappointment.

Gaby:

The 2-gap v 1-gap interior change is another great point. Obviously the inside linebackers… weren’t great… regardless since BBK graduated, but I think you’re right that the interior scheme compounded their weaknesses even more. Especially true considering that the weaknesses of the d-linemen in the former philosophy would then be passed on to the linebackers from within in what is essentially the football version of shit rolls down hill if you don’t have exceptional talents in the interior line a la Veets and Gregory S Gaines (I have no idea what Greg Gaines’ middle name is, so this is my best guess).

Coach B:

Greg F. Gaines (a la Myles M. F. Gaskin).

I think a good candidate for a positive surprise is the RB room. Having covered only ~1500 yards at 3.3 ypc with 4 experienced and talented RBs, there is a lot of room for improvement. Just two years earlier in 2019, we rushed to 2200 yards with McGrew and Newton as contributors. I know there was turnover between 2019 and 2021 (Ahmed was a big part of our rushing success in 2019), and I understand we had even more turnover in the RB room this off season, but I think we did a good job of the room overhaul to fit what we want to do.

The remnants of last year’s RBs are talented and have some experience, and while Dumas and Taulapapa may not have the flashy resumes of more high-profile RB transfers, they immediately raise the floor of the rotation and have untapped potential. They have well-rounded skills and a combination of vision and contact balance to get the hidden distance on every carry that Gaskin was so good at.

I think we would see an ongoing effort to add speed to the group but were well set up to see a big step forward just from the schedule perspective.

I’m a surprise disappointment with Andrew on the DBs. I think the defense as a whole could take a step forward, but the aggressive style of defense could expose the secondary if there is no pressure from the front seven. We’ve had a good track record of DB development under the latest staff, but we can’t count on this to continue.

Kirk de Grasse:

To add other position groups to the discussion, I’m nominating the iDL for positive surprise.

Obviously a lot of that depends on your current view of a position group, but I think it’s pretty safe to say that last season’s play of the iDL was generally not seen in a particularly favorable light (if you’re 194 ypg/4 .76, YPC will do that ).

I think this group could get another coaching punch, and I think the Inges version of the 4-2-5 will give these guys a little more support than the Lakes version, which should improve the perception of their game. If Letuligasenoa stays healthy, I think he’ll be one of the better iDLs at the conference and an honorary candidate. While the Huskies are to replace Taimani, his production hasn’t been dazzling, and between Peihopa, Tunuufi and (hopefully) a healthy Tuitele, there are multiple candidates to offer an average or better option besides Tuli. Add Bandes, Ale and Finau and there are additional pieces that can provide solid rotational depth (I assume the Parker twins are getting a red shirt year).

Just to shake things up on the other side of the equation, I’ll nominate the QB room. That’s not because I think there’s no talent there or that DeBoers’ offense shouldn’t do much to improve the results for that group. It’s usually a combination of A) Penix’s injury history and B) expectations may be a little too high in anticipation of the DeBoer playbook to replace the Donovan playbook.

If Penix gets injured and at this point in his career, we should probably assume that Morris or Huard will be ready to perform and play at a high level? The Haener example in Fresno State speaks well about DeBoer & Grubb and how a QB can thrive under their watch, but I think it could take a whole season for one of these two guys to shake off the demons of the Donovan era and is able to perform the DeBoer attack at a high level.

Andrew:

QB was the other position that came to mind as a potential problem. As you mentioned, you assumed that DeBoer would turn at least one QB with spotty on-field performance (at best) into an above-average performer. On the plus side, he did it with Penix in Indiana and Haener in Fresno. On the other hand, it’s probably dangerous to assume he’s magical.

Gaby:

Any more thoughts here?

Coach:

Unfortunately not ~Gabey ~Coach B

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow to Washington.