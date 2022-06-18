Nick Kyrgios advances to Halle ATP semi-final, trickshot reaction

Nick Kyrgios has revealed that his “love-hate relationship” with tennis limits him to no more than two hours of training before he gets bored.

The Australian wildcard, who reached the Halle Open semifinals on Friday with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Spanish sixth seed Pablo Carreno Busta, labeled his sport “frustrating”.

“I’m so frustrated sometimes that I have to calm myself down,” he said.

READ MORE: Fittler left with selection headache after Wighton blow

READ MORE: Referee turned red after captain’s bizarre challenge blunder

READ MORE: Fallout to brutal banking to shape young gun

The 27-year-old, who has been used to conducting his workouts without a coach, said he is happy with his non-traditional approach to training.

“In practice I mainly play points and tiebreakers – I like to keep it fun,” he said.

Nick Kyrgios plays a forehand in his match against Pablo Carreno Busta. (Getty)

“I have to have fun on the court. I have to do things to get me excited to train, so I use my basketball training. I can’t play tennis for more than two hours – it’s a bit boring I guess.”

After losing his semifinal to Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open last week, Kyrgios confessed that life on the ATP tour isn’t always rosy.

“You’re on your own, an island, you’re exposed,” he said.

“It’s definitely a love-hate relationship for me. My parents pushed me to play tennis from the age of seven, it took me a long journey.

“You can travel around the world every week and experience new cultures and people. It’s actually a great sport.”

Kyrgios defeats Tsitsipas, becomes monkey at umpire

On Friday, Kyrgios dived into his bag of tricks and treated the Halle crowd to an assortment of ‘tweeners’, aces and a forearm serve to shock his Spanish opponent in just under 70 minutes.

Kyrgios won the sixth game of the opening set with a tap from behind his legs on a return, giving Carreno Busta a long return.

He also played a forearm serve in the sixth game of the second set as he took the win inside out.

“Tennis has been so straight for so long. All I do is serve under the armpits. It wasn’t much, but the crowd went crazy,” said the world’s number 65.

“They’re so used to looking at the same thing every time. When someone like me comes and does things differently, that’s all it takes.”

Kyrgios reached the semi-finals for his third consecutive tournament and said he played a solid match against Carreno Busta as he continues to prove himself as a Wimbledon player.

“I’ve had some good runs in my career, but I’m very happy with this achievement,” said the 2014 quarter-finalist at the All England Club.

“He is Spaniard but plays well on all surfaces and hits a flat ball – he is an all-court player.

“I knew I had to be locked in from the back (of the track), I played really well today.”

Kyrgios then faces Polish fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday night for a place in the final of the ATP 500 event.

For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here†