Stanley Cup Final Notebook: Avalanche, Lightning Speak on Day Off





It was another rough day in Denver for the Avalanche and Lightning, but both teams returned to the ice for the first time since Game 1. Here’s what you need to know: – Nazem Kadri skated for Colorado training, but did not participate in the full skate. After training, Bednar said he has no update on Kadri’s status before Saturday. – Andrew Cogliano skated with the entire team in a regular practice jersey. Cogliano underwent finger surgery on June 9 after the Western Conference finals. Bednar said he wasn’t sure if he would play in Game 2. – Bednar shared his confidence in goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper, who missed halfway through Game 1 of the Western Conference final: “I thought he did a good job for us (in Game 1). The goals we conceded, we had big goals. outages for him. Could he have come up with one? Yes, maybe. But as he hadn’t played since May 31, I thought he did very well. He looked good in practice and I have a lot of confidence in him .” Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy has played his best hockey in the second game of each play-off round. Bednar is not concerned about his team’s ability to beat him: “We still need to focus on our game and what makes us better,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. “As he gets better, we need to get more volume and more traffic to get the shots the way we want.” – Shot count was a consistent theme among the players speaking. The Avalanche defeated Tampa 38-23, culminating in a first period of three goals on 15 shots. – Brayden Point skated again on Tampa Bay’s third line with Nick Paul and Ross Colton. Coach Jon Cooper said on Thursday he expects Point to get more ice age when he’s feeling better.” – Point returned to the lineup in Game 1 after missing two rounds due to a leg injury sustained in the first round series against Toronto. Point had 23 shifts in Game 1, registering 17:59 Ice Age as he built up more and more pace of play. – Victor Hedman said the team focused on better reading and understanding the opponent. The two teams met twice in the regular season, zero in 2021 and twice during the 2019-20 season, so familiarity was a challenge. – Bednar said earlier this week that the Avs have read the Lightning well by watching their series against Toronto and New York. The Avs had more than a week between games after winning Edmonton, while Tampa Bay had four days.

