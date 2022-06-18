The Rebirth of Entebbe Volleyball Club





The community within the boundaries of Entebbe, a peninsula in Lake Victoria, is strongly focused on rejuvenating the once vibrant sports sub-sector. Across the dividing line in all sports disciplines, ranging from golf, tennis, cricket, basketball, table tennis, football, athletics, korfball, volleyball, badminton to swimming, these games are fully alive within the municipality. All it takes is the right facilities, good structures and leadership, prosperous leagues and the necessary funding to keep these games alive and growing. It is against this rich background that volleyball enthusiasts within the Entebbe community have gone out of their way to rejuvenate the once healthy Entebbe volleyball club, based in the town of Kitoro. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Entebbe Volleyball Club launch at Flight Motel, Entebbe Moses Sentamu This is a purely community based entity with objectives based on a comprehensive approach. The official launch was recently held at Flight Motel in Entebbe by President Joseph Luganda. Luganda recognizes that Entebbe happens to be a large and collaborative community that for years has never been recognized as a club and as people who can play volleyball. Volleyball Club Entebbe is looking forward to imploring the communities and families in Entebbe Municipality and surrounding areas to encourage their children to be part of the journey based on their goals to create avenues that other sports centers with primary vision volleyball will bring on board. It has been noted that some schools do not put much emphasis on sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic and children who can influence them in terms of sports talents Joseph Luganda, President of the Entebbe Volleyball Club < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> One of the jerseys to be used by Entebbe Volleyball Club is shown Moses Sentamu As a community-based club, Entebbe Volleyball club takes a comprehensive approach, involving communities as leaders of the powerful club. Eric Opio, the manager of volleyball club Entebbe, boldly notes that as a new club they face a number of challenges. Opio is quick to add that they are trying to involve all stakeholders in addressing the concerns that come with the financial issues as well. The club is fully registered with the Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) and is currently working on strategies for a competitive next season. Related

