2022 NCAA Baseball Round: Men’s College World Series Scores, Schedule
The 2022 Men’s College World Series continues Saturday in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field.
Here’s the updated schedule, TV networks, and livestream links for the Saturday and Sunday weekend games (click or tap each to go to the live score):
Friday results
Our Lady 7, No. 9 Texas 3| Highlights
The run continues in front of Notre Dame. The Irish took down number 9 Texas 7-3 to wrap up the opening day of the Mens College World Series in 2022. Notre Dame got on the board early in first thanks to a home run by Jared Miller on the other side of the field. The Irish continued to pile up runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead by the end of the fifth. A final homerun by Carter Putz was the icing on the cake in the ninth inning. On the pitching side, Notre Dames gave John Bertrand 5.1 quality innings, giving up six hits, three runs and one walk in addition to his four strikeouts. The Irish remain in the winners class and play against Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas takes on rival Texas A&M in a knockout game on Sunday.
oklahoma 13, No. 5 Texas A&M 8| Highlights
Oklahoma opened the 2022 Mens College World Series with a blast and a 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M. The Sooners collected eight runs in the first two innings to go up 8-0. The Aggies tried to make a comeback, but the Oklahomas bats continued to tack as the game went on. Three Sooners accounted for at least three RBI’s in the win. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus led the way with a grand slam. Oklahoma takes on the winner of Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas, while Texas A&M faces the loser of Notre Dame-Texas in an elimination game.
2022 College World Series Men’s Braces
(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket| Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)
The eight teams that advanced to the 2022 Men’s College World series are: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn.
2022 college baseball championship super regional scores
Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All tenses are Eastern.
Super regional timetable from Friday to Sunday
- No. 9 Texas (45-20) at No. 8 East Carolina (46-19)
Texas is moving forward.
- Oklahoma (41-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-13)
Oklahoma is moving forward.
- Notre Dame (39-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-8)
Notre Dame moves forward.
Texas A&M is moving forward.
These next four super-regional matches will be played on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13, for matches as needed or weather-delayed.
Super regional timetable from Saturday to Monday
Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All tenses are Eastern.
- Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)
Arkansas is moving forward.
- Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 South Mississippi (47-17)
Ole Miss moves forward.
- No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)
Maroon is moving forward.
- UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)
Stanford is moving forward.
2022 University Baseball Championship Regional Results
Click or tap on each game to go to the final stats.
Knoxville Regional Hosted by Tennessee
Tennessee is moving forward.
Regional Statesboro hosted by Ga. Southern
Notre Dame moves forward.
Austin Regional hosted by Texas
Texas is moving forward.
Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina
East Carolina is moving forward.
Regional College Station hosted by Texas A&M
Texas A&M is moving forward.
Regional Louisville hosted by Louisville
Louisville is moving forward.
Gainesville Regional Hosted Florida
Oklahoma is moving forward.
Regional Blacksburg hosted by Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech is moving forward.
Stanford regionally hosted by Stanford
Stanford is moving forward.
College Park Regional hosted by Maryland
UConn is moving forward.
Chapel Hill Regional Hosted by North Carolina
North Carolina is moving forward.
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.
Arkansas is moving forward.
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)
Due to a lightning delay, the game scheduled for Monday 1:06 PM ET has been postponed.
Ole Miss moves forward.
Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi
South Mississippi advances.
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn
Maroon is moving forward.
Corvallis Regionally Hosted by Oregon State
The state of Oregon is moving forward.
The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and Georgia Southern.
Here is the schedule for the 2022 DI Baseball Championship.
- regions: Friday 3 June to Monday 6 June
- Super Regionals: Friday 10 June to Sunday 12 June OR Saturday 11 June to Monday 13 June
- First day of CWS games Friday 17 June
- CWS Final Start Saturday 25 June (best of 3)
- Championship match final Monday 27 June
Men’s College World Serieschamps since 1947
California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two games in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas established itself as the first back-to-back champions by winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season, Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
CWS HISTORY: Coaches with the most wins | Most titles | most performances† Conferences most represented
Here’s a complete list of all College World Series finals in the event’s 73-year history.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|SITE
|2021
|State of Mississippi (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Grandma, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|†
|†
|†
|†
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Grandma, Neb.
|2018
|State of Oregon (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Grandma, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O’Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Grandma, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O’Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Grandma, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Grandma, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi state
|Grandma, Neb.
|2012
|*Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|south carolina
|Grandma, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Grandma, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn)
|UCLA
|Grandma, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieric
|11-4
|Texas
|Grandma, Neb.
|2008
|State of Fresno (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Grandma, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Grandma, Neb.
|2006
|State of Oregon (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Grandma, Neb.
|2005
|* Texel (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Grandma, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Grandma, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Grandma, Neb.
|2002
|* Texel (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|south carolina
|Grandma, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Grandma, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Grandma, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|State of Florida
|Grandma, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|state of Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Grandma, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Grandma, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Grandma, Neb.
|1994
|*Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Grandma, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Grandma, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St Fullerton
|Grandma, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Grandma, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|State of Oklahoma
|Grandma, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Grandma, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquis
|9-4
|state of Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquis
|9-5
|State of Oklahoma
|Grandma, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|State of Florida
|Grandma, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Grandma, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Grandma, Neb.
|1983
|* Texel (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Grandma, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Grandma, Neb.
|1981
|State of Arizona (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|State of Oklahoma
|Grandma, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Grandma, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Grandma, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|state of Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1977
|State of Arizona (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|south carolina
|Grandma, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Grandma, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|south carolina
|Grandma, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Grandma, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|state of Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|state of Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Grandma, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn)
|State of Florida
|Grandma, Neb.
|1969
|State of Arizona (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Grandma, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Grandma, Neb.
|1967
|State of Arizona (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Grandma, Neb.
|1966
|State of Ohio (6/27/1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|State of Oklahoma
|Grandma, Neb.
|1965
|State of Arizona (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio state
|Grandma, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Grandma, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn)
|Saint Clara
|Grandma, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|State of Oklahoma
|Grandma, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn)
|Southern California
|Grandma, Neb.
|1959
|State of Oklahoma (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn)
|Missouri
|Grandma, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Grandma, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Grandma, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|western Michigan
|Grandma, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John “Hi” Simmons
|4-1
|rollins
|Grandma, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Grandma, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Grandma, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Grandma, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Grandma, Neb.
|1949
|* Texel (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yalea
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yalea
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates that undefeated teams play in College World Series.
Sources
