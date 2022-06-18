Connect with us

Sports

2022 NCAA Baseball Round: Men’s College World Series Scores, Schedule

Published

9 mins ago

on

By

 


The 2022 Men’s College World Series continues Saturday in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field.

Here’s the updated schedule, TV networks, and livestream links for the Saturday and Sunday weekend games (click or tap each to go to the live score):

Friday results

Our Lady 7, No. 9 Texas 3| Highlights

The run continues in front of Notre Dame. The Irish took down number 9 Texas 7-3 to wrap up the opening day of the Mens College World Series in 2022. Notre Dame got on the board early in first thanks to a home run by Jared Miller on the other side of the field. The Irish continued to pile up runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead by the end of the fifth. A final homerun by Carter Putz was the icing on the cake in the ninth inning. On the pitching side, Notre Dames gave John Bertrand 5.1 quality innings, giving up six hits, three runs and one walk in addition to his four strikeouts. The Irish remain in the winners class and play against Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas takes on rival Texas A&M in a knockout game on Sunday.

oklahoma 13, No. 5 Texas A&M 8| Highlights

Oklahoma opened the 2022 Mens College World Series with a blast and a 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M. The Sooners collected eight runs in the first two innings to go up 8-0. The Aggies tried to make a comeback, but the Oklahomas bats continued to tack as the game went on. Three Sooners accounted for at least three RBI’s in the win. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus led the way with a grand slam. Oklahoma takes on the winner of Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas, while Texas A&M faces the loser of Notre Dame-Texas in an elimination game.

2022 College World Series Men’s Braces

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket| Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

The eight teams that advanced to the 2022 Men’s College World series are: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn.

2022 college baseball championship super regional scores

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All tenses are Eastern.

Super regional timetable from Friday to Sunday

  • No. 9 Texas (45-20) at No. 8 East Carolina (46-19)

Texas is moving forward.

  • Oklahoma (41-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-13)

Oklahoma is moving forward.

  • Notre Dame (39-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-8)

Notre Dame moves forward.

  • No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

Texas A&M is moving forward.

These next four super-regional matches will be played on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13, for matches as needed or weather-delayed.

Super regional timetable from Saturday to Monday

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All tenses are Eastern.

Arkansas is moving forward.

Ole Miss moves forward.

Maroon is moving forward.

Stanford is moving forward.

2022 University Baseball Championship Regional Results

Click or tap on each game to go to the final stats.

Knoxville Regional Hosted by Tennessee

Tennessee is moving forward.

Regional Statesboro hosted by Ga. Southern

Notre Dame moves forward.

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

Texas is moving forward.

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

East Carolina is moving forward.

Regional College Station hosted by Texas A&M

Texas A&M is moving forward.

Regional Louisville hosted by Louisville

Louisville is moving forward.

Gainesville Regional Hosted Florida

Oklahoma is moving forward.

Regional Blacksburg hosted by Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is moving forward.

Stanford regionally hosted by Stanford

Stanford is moving forward.

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

UConn is moving forward.

Chapel Hill Regional Hosted by North Carolina

North Carolina is moving forward.

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

Arkansas is moving forward.

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

Due to a lightning delay, the game scheduled for Monday 1:06 PM ET has been postponed.

Ole Miss moves forward.

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

South Mississippi advances.

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Maroon is moving forward.

Corvallis Regionally Hosted by Oregon State

The state of Oregon is moving forward.

The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and Georgia Southern.

Here is the schedule for the 2022 DI Baseball Championship.

Men’s College World Serieschamps since 1947

California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two games in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas established itself as the first back-to-back champions by winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season, Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

CWS HISTORY: Coaches with the most wins | Most titles | most performances† Conferences most represented

Here’s a complete list of all College World Series finals in the event’s 73-year history.

YEARCHAMPION (RECORD)COACHSCORESECOND PLACESITE
2021State of Mississippi (50-18)Chris Lemonis9-0VanderbiltGrandma, Neb.
2020Canceled due to Covid-19
2019Vanderbilt (59-12)Tim Corbin8-2MichiganGrandma, Neb.
2018State of Oregon (55-12-1)Pat Casey5-0ArkansasGrandma, Neb.
2017Florida (52-19)Kevin O’Sullivan6-1LSUGrandma, Neb.
2016Coastal Carolina (55-18)Gary Gilmore4-3ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
2015Virginia (44-24)Brian O’Connor4-2VanderbiltGrandma, Neb.
2014Vanderbilt (51-21)Tim Corbin3-2VirginiaGrandma, Neb.
2013* UCLA (49-17)John Savage8-0Mississippi stateGrandma, Neb.
2012*Arizona (48-17)Andy Lopez4-1south carolinaGrandma, Neb.
2011* South Carolina (55-14)Ray Tanner5-2FloridaGrandma, Neb.
2010South Carolina (54-16)Ray Tanner2-1 (11 inn)UCLAGrandma, Neb.
2009LSU (56-17)Paul Mainieric11-4TexasGrandma, Neb.
2008State of Fresno (47-31)Mike Batesole6-1GeorgiaGrandma, Neb.
2007* Oregon State (49-18)Pat Casey9-3North CarolinaGrandma, Neb.
2006State of Oregon (50-16)Pat Casey3-2North CarolinaGrandma, Neb.
2005* Texel (56-16)Augie Garrido6-2FloridaGrandma, Neb.
2004Cal St Fullerton (47-22)George Horton3-2TexasGrandma, Neb.
2003Rice (58-12)Wayne Graham14-2StanfordGrandma, Neb.
2002* Texel (57-15)Augie Garrido12-6south carolinaGrandma, Neb.
2001* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)Jim Morris12-1StanfordGrandma, Neb.
2000* LSU (52-17)Skip Bertman6-5StanfordGrandma, Neb.
1999* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)Jim Morris6-5State of FloridaGrandma, Neb.
1998Southern California (49-17)Mike Gillespie21-14state of ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1997* LSU (57-13)Skip Bertman13-6AlabamaGrandma, Neb.
1996* LSU (52-15)Skip Bertman9-8Miami (Fla.)Grandma, Neb.
1995* Cal St Fullerton (57-9)Augie Garrido11-5Southern CaliforniaGrandma, Neb.
1994*Oklahoma (50-17)Larry Cochell13-5Georgia TechGrandma, Neb.
1993LSU (53-17-1)Skip Bertman8-0Wichita StateGrandma, Neb.
1992* Pepperdine (48-11-1)Andy Lopez3-2Cal St FullertonGrandma, Neb.
1991* LSU (55-18)Skip Bertman6-3Wichita StateGrandma, Neb.
1990Georgia (52-19)Steve Webber2-1State of OklahomaGrandma, Neb.
1989Wichita State (68-16)Gene Stephenson5-3TexasGrandma, Neb.
1988Stanford (46-23)Mark Marquis9-4state of ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1987Stanford (53-17)Mark Marquis9-5State of OklahomaGrandma, Neb.
1986Arizona (49-19)Jerry Kindall10-2State of FloridaGrandma, Neb.
1985Miami (Fla.) (64-16)Ron Fraser10-6TexasGrandma, Neb.
1984Cal St Fullerton (66-20)Augie Garrido3-1TexasGrandma, Neb.
1983* Texel (66-14)Cliff Gustafson4-3AlabamaGrandma, Neb.
1982* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)Ron Fraser9-3Wichita StateGrandma, Neb.
1981State of Arizona (55-13)Jim Brock7-4State of OklahomaGrandma, Neb.
1980Arizona (45-21-1)Jerry Kindall5-3HawaiiGrandma, Neb.
1979Cal St Fullerton (60-14-1)Augie Garrido2-1ArkansasGrandma, Neb.
1978* Southern California (54-9)Rod Dedeaux10-3state of ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1977State of Arizona (57-12)Jim Brock2-1south carolinaGrandma, Neb.
1976Arizona (56-17)Jerry Kindall7-1Eastern MichiganGrandma, Neb.
1975Texas (59-6)Cliff Gustafson5-1south carolinaGrandma, Neb.
1974Southern California (50-20)Rod Dedeaux7-3Miami (Fla.)Grandma, Neb.
1973* Southern California (51-11)Rod Dedeaux4-3state of ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1972Southern California (47-13-1)Rod Dedeaux1-0state of ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1971Southern California (46-11)Rod Dedeaux5-2Southern IllinoisGrandma, Neb.
1970Southern California (45-13)Rod Dedeaux2-1 (15 inn)State of FloridaGrandma, Neb.
1969State of Arizona (56-11)Bobby Winkles10-1TulsaGrandma, Neb.
1968* Southern California (43-12-1)Rod Dedeaux4-3Southern IllinoisGrandma, Neb.
1967State of Arizona (53-12)Bobby Winkles11-0HoustonGrandma, Neb.
1966State of Ohio (6/27/1)Marty Karow8-2State of OklahomaGrandma, Neb.
1965State of Arizona (54-8)Bobby Winkles2-0Ohio stateGrandma, Neb.
1964Minnesota (31-12)Dick Siebert5-1MissouriGrandma, Neb.
1963Southern California (35-10)Rod Dedeaux5-2ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1962Michigan (34-15)Don Lund5-4 (15 inn)Saint ClaraGrandma, Neb.
1961* Southern California (36-7)Rod Dedeaux1-0State of OklahomaGrandma, Neb.
1960Minnesota (34-7-1)Dick Siebert2-1 (10 inn)Southern CaliforniaGrandma, Neb.
1959State of Oklahoma (27-5)Toby Greene5-0ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1958Southern California (29-3)Rod Dedeaux8-7 (12 inn)MissouriGrandma, Neb.
1957* California (35-10)George Wolfman1-0Penn StateGrandma, Neb.
1956Minnesota (37-9)Dick Siebert12-1ArizonaGrandma, Neb.
1955Wake Forest (29-7)Taylor Sanford7-6western MichiganGrandma, Neb.
1954Missouri (22-4)John “Hi” Simmons4-1rollinsGrandma, Neb.
1953Michigan (21-9)Ray Fisher7-5TexasGrandma, Neb.
1952Holy Cross (21-3)Jack Barry8-4MissouriGrandma, Neb.
1951* Oklahoma (19-9)Jack Baer3-2TennesseeGrandma, Neb.
1950Texas (27-6)Bibb Falk3-0Washington StateGrandma, Neb.
1949* Texel (23-7)Bibb Falk10-3Wake ForestWichita, Kan.
1948Southern California (26-4)Sam Barry9-2YaleaKalamazoo, Mich.
1947* California (31-10)Clint Evans8-7YaleaKalamazoo, Mich.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2022-06-18/2022-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule-bracket-omaha

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: