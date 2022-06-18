2022 NCAA Baseball Round: Men’s College World Series Scores, Schedule





The 2022 Men’s College World Series continues Saturday in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field. Here’s the updated schedule, TV networks, and livestream links for the Saturday and Sunday weekend games (click or tap each to go to the live score): Friday results Our Lady 7, No. 9 Texas 3| Highlights The run continues in front of Notre Dame. The Irish took down number 9 Texas 7-3 to wrap up the opening day of the Mens College World Series in 2022. Notre Dame got on the board early in first thanks to a home run by Jared Miller on the other side of the field. The Irish continued to pile up runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead by the end of the fifth. A final homerun by Carter Putz was the icing on the cake in the ninth inning. On the pitching side, Notre Dames gave John Bertrand 5.1 quality innings, giving up six hits, three runs and one walk in addition to his four strikeouts. The Irish remain in the winners class and play against Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas takes on rival Texas A&M in a knockout game on Sunday. oklahoma 13, No. 5 Texas A&M 8| Highlights Oklahoma opened the 2022 Mens College World Series with a blast and a 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M. The Sooners collected eight runs in the first two innings to go up 8-0. The Aggies tried to make a comeback, but the Oklahomas bats continued to tack as the game went on. Three Sooners accounted for at least three RBI’s in the win. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus led the way with a grand slam. Oklahoma takes on the winner of Notre Dame and No. 9 Texas, while Texas A&M faces the loser of Notre Dame-Texas in an elimination game. 2022 College World Series Men’s Braces (Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket| Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG) The eight teams that advanced to the 2022 Men’s College World series are: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, Arkansas, Stanford, Ole Miss and Auburn. 2022 college baseball championship super regional scores Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All tenses are Eastern. Super regional timetable from Friday to Sunday No. 9 Texas (45-20) at No. 8 East Carolina (46-19) Texas is moving forward. Oklahoma (41-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-13) Oklahoma is moving forward. Notre Dame (39-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-8) Notre Dame moves forward. No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18) Texas A&M is moving forward. These next four super-regional matches will be played on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13, for matches as needed or weather-delayed. Super regional timetable from Saturday to Monday Game times and ESPN Network subject to change. All tenses are Eastern. Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20) Arkansas is moving forward. Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 South Mississippi (47-17) Ole Miss moves forward. No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16) Maroon is moving forward. UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15) Stanford is moving forward. 2022 University Baseball Championship Regional Results Click or tap on each game to go to the final stats. Knoxville Regional Hosted by Tennessee Tennessee is moving forward. Regional Statesboro hosted by Ga. Southern Notre Dame moves forward. Austin Regional hosted by Texas Texas is moving forward. Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina East Carolina is moving forward. Regional College Station hosted by Texas A&M Texas A&M is moving forward. Regional Louisville hosted by Louisville Louisville is moving forward. Gainesville Regional Hosted Florida Oklahoma is moving forward. Regional Blacksburg hosted by Virginia Tech Virginia Tech is moving forward. Stanford regionally hosted by Stanford Stanford is moving forward. College Park Regional hosted by Maryland UConn is moving forward. Chapel Hill Regional Hosted by North Carolina North Carolina is moving forward. Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. Arkansas is moving forward. Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida) Due to a lightning delay, the game scheduled for Monday 1:06 PM ET has been postponed. Ole Miss moves forward. Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi South Mississippi advances. Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn Maroon is moving forward. Corvallis Regionally Hosted by Oregon State The state of Oregon is moving forward. The national top 16 seeds are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and Georgia Southern. Here is the schedule for the 2022 DI Baseball Championship. regions : Friday 3 June to Monday 6 June

Start Saturday 25 June (best of 3) Championship match final Monday 27 June Men’s College World Serieschamps since 1947 California defeated Yale in the first-ever College World Series, the first of two games in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas established itself as the first back-to-back champions by winning the only CWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season, Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha. CWS HISTORY: Coaches with the most wins | Most titles | most performances† Conferences most represented Here’s a complete list of all College World Series finals in the event’s 73-year history. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE SECOND PLACE SITE 2021 State of Mississippi (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Grandma, Neb. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 † † † † 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Grandma, Neb. 2018 State of Oregon (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Grandma, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O’Sullivan 6-1 LSU Grandma, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Grandma, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O’Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Grandma, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Grandma, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi state Grandma, Neb. 2012 *Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 south carolina Grandma, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Grandma, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn) UCLA Grandma, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieric 11-4 Texas Grandma, Neb. 2008 State of Fresno (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Grandma, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Grandma, Neb. 2006 State of Oregon (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Grandma, Neb. 2005 * Texel (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Grandma, Neb. 2004 Cal St Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Grandma, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Grandma, Neb. 2002 * Texel (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 south carolina Grandma, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Grandma, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Grandma, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 State of Florida Grandma, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 state of Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Grandma, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Grandma, Neb. 1995 * Cal St Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Grandma, Neb. 1994 *Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Grandma, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Grandma, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St Fullerton Grandma, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Grandma, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 State of Oklahoma Grandma, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Grandma, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquis 9-4 state of Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquis 9-5 State of Oklahoma Grandma, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 State of Florida Grandma, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Grandma, Neb. 1984 Cal St Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Grandma, Neb. 1983 * Texel (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Grandma, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Grandma, Neb. 1981 State of Arizona (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 State of Oklahoma Grandma, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Grandma, Neb. 1979 Cal St Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Grandma, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 state of Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1977 State of Arizona (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 south carolina Grandma, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Grandma, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 south carolina Grandma, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Grandma, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 state of Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 state of Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Grandma, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn) State of Florida Grandma, Neb. 1969 State of Arizona (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Grandma, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Grandma, Neb. 1967 State of Arizona (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Grandma, Neb. 1966 State of Ohio (6/27/1) Marty Karow 8-2 State of Oklahoma Grandma, Neb. 1965 State of Arizona (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio state Grandma, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Grandma, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn) Saint Clara Grandma, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 State of Oklahoma Grandma, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn) Southern California Grandma, Neb. 1959 State of Oklahoma (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn) Missouri Grandma, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Grandma, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Grandma, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 western Michigan Grandma, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John “Hi” Simmons 4-1 rollins Grandma, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Grandma, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Grandma, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Grandma, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Grandma, Neb. 1949 * Texel (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yalea Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yalea Kalamazoo, Mich. *Indicates that undefeated teams play in College World Series.

