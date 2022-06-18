Pakistan Cricket Board suspends national-level coach after scathing allegations





A national-level coach, who made his first-class debut for the same team as legendary pacer Waqar Younis, has been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a player alleged he had harassed her. Nadeem Iqbal of the Multan region, against whom the allegation has been made, was a pace bowler during his playing days. Also Read: When the Whole 50 Overs Looked Like Match Highlights According to a report in the news agency PTIAthe PCB has launched an investigation into the matter. Obviously we can’t conduct a criminal investigation for the police to do, but our investigation will show whether he violated his contract terms with us, an unnamed PCB official was quoted as saying. By the PTIA† In fact, 50-year-old Nadeem was claimed to be a better bowler than Waqar and he once took seven wickets in a match in which a National Bank team was shot for a paltry 20 runs in Karachi. He played in w80 first-class matches. The victim, in his complaint to police, claimed she went for PCB women’s trials in Multan a few years ago when Nadeem was one of the coaches. He got close to me with the promise that he would select me for the women’s team and also get me a position on the board. But over time, he continued to harass me sexually and involved his friends as well. He also had me videotaped and continued to blackmail me later, she claimed in a video message. In 2014, five young female cricketers charged officials of the private Multan Cricket Club with sexual harassment. The cricketers told the media that the officials of the well-known cricket club affiliated with the district association demanded sexual favors in return for selection into the team. Also Read:Bangladesh staring at three-day defeat to West Indies Last year, Pakistans Test leg Yasir Shah was also accused of aiding a friend in sexually assaulting a young girl and later threatening her. The complainant later dropped the charges against Yasir, but a court case against his friend is still pending. With PTI inputs Get the latest updates on cricket news, cricket photos, cricket videos and cricket scores here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/kept-on-sexually-molesting-me-and-later-blackmailed-pakistan-cricket-board-suspends-national-level-coach-after-damning-allegations-5397175.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos