State Soccer Camps in San Diego





Over the next two weekends, starting tomorrow, San Diego State Football will host a few 7-on-7 passing camps and a skills competition for high school football teams and individuals.

The goal of bringing tons of student athletes to campus is to evaluate, coach and deliver a great experience to San Diego State University, Ruben Pena, SDSU’s Director of Football Operation, told EVT in an exclusive interview. . It gives the coaches a good idea of ​​these players coming on campus and being able to talk face to face and really see their character and really get a feel for how they are doing academically.

In addition to the recruiting benefits, this year’s camps have special significance. It is the first on campus in two years. Covid restrictions have canceled reruns of the event in 2020 and 2021.

The passing camp was the brainchild of former head coach Chuck Long. After he was fired, it continued through Rocky Long’s tenure. Today, it is one of the premier camps on the West Coast, with high school teams from Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Northern California participating in local San Diego programs as participants in the sold-out events.

Each weekend, 36 teams arrive at the Mesa to build chemistry and momentum for their upcoming seasons. The first day of competition in billiards with 12 teams playing on the three practice fields behind the Fowler Athletic Center for three different time periods during the day. Pena and his staff go above and beyond to accommodate any school’s scheduling preference. He explained that out-of-town teams often ask to play in the morning so they can enjoy San Diego for the rest of the day.

The results of the first day dictate a placement of the team in the double-elimination tournament on day two. Each team is guaranteed five games, first-hand coaching from SDSU’s staff, and an unforgettable experience with their teammates.

San Diego State will also partner with other universities during the events.

We are sending out massive invitations to schools in the Pac-12, Big12, Big Sky, Pioneer League. They are welcome to come and assess recruits. … We at San Diego State University offer a unique opportunity to have 36 teams come to campus and feel the college experience and get the work in.”

10-12 colleges from the western US come to SDSU to evaluate the players in the camp. Universities of the PAC-12 that will attend include Utah, Cal-Berkeley, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, and Arizona State. Some other programs that will be there include Sacramento State, Eastern Washington University, USD, and Cal Poly. Coaches from these colleges are given the opportunity to participate in the camps, but most attend on an evaluation basis.

In return, San Diego State coaches will spend their summers attending other skills camps hosted by various universities. On June 3, SDSU coaches attended camps in Redlands and SMU. From June 4 to 5, they went to the TCUs camp. Soon, from June 15-16, some Aztec coaches will head to the Sacramento States camp, while others will attend events hosted by Utah and Cal Poly that same week.

The student-athletes attending SDSUs camp will learn first-hand from Aztec coaches and players. It will be very informative for these high school students to know what to do to get to the next level. We are delighted to invite all these teams and individuals. It’s been two very long years, Pena explained.

There are two phases during the next weekend camp, one phase is an individual skill competition and the other is another passing camp. San Diego State players will also be involved in the events, especially when the skill competition is underway.

It gives the (SDSU) players an opportunity to lead high school student athletes through drills they do day in and day out, Pena said when asked how current San Diego State Football players will be involved.

SDSU Football is excited to host their camps again this summer. It’s the latest sign of things returning to normal on the Mesa.



Tyler studies journalism at San Diego State University. Tyler enjoys watching and writing about sports in the state of San Diego. Tyler loves basketball and soccer the most in the state of San Diego.