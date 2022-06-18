Sports
Former Sax. hockey player makes his way as a coach
YORKTON, SASK. †
Hayley Wickenheiser, Danielle Goyette and Kendall Coyne-Schofield are some of the names of female hockey pioneers a list Rocanville, Sask.s Jessica Campbell could soon do her job behind the bench at the international and professional level.
After a successful collegiate and international career as a player, Campbell didn’t feel like her life in hockey was over.
Instead of stringing the skates on the ice, Campbell moved to a job behind the couch and worked on the game’s past when the final buzzer sounds.
The work she has put in has paid off as Campbell became the first woman to sit behind the bench in international competitions last summer, with Team Germany at the World Championships.
However, those two weeks in May changed the trajectory of Campbell’s career and paved the way for the next generation of female hockey players.
EVERYTHING STARTED IN SASKATCHEWAN
The population of Rocanville may not be overwhelming, yet the community of approximately 900 people will stand out for more than just the largest oil can in the world.
Campbell said her upbringing took place in both the small southeastern community in Rocanville and Melville, a nearly 90-mile drive between the two communities.
Her minor hockey was played primarily with boys’ teams in both communities, with Campbell’s ambitions to one day lace the skates for the Montreal Canadiens.
That goal was not met, but another goal continued to grow as she made her way through the women’s hockey ranks: to play international hockey for her home country, a goal that prompted her to leave her home province.
Going through Team Saskatchewan’s programs, growing up all these years. In terms of development, that actually got me moving west to BC where I went to a Hockey Academy and realized my dream, Campbell told CTV News.
Campbell said her experience with Hockey Canada lasted about 10 years, but felt lucky to be able to continue her NCAA Division I career in New York with the Cornell Big Red program.
There she played the finals for four seasons, as captain while competing in three Hockey Canada events in the U18s in 2009 and 2010, along with her last Women’s World Championship in 2015.
That was when Campbell made the decision to retire at age 25.
I immediately switched to coaching. I always knew I wanted to be a skating coach or something else, that was my strength as a player and I love to teach it and love to dissect it and break it down. And so naturally I just transitioned into the coaching room and started learning skating and skill development, she said.
In recent years, Campbell has been leading her power skating program, JCPowerSkating, along with work in the USHL, AAA levels locally in her new hometown of Chicago, opening doors across the pond for Saskatchewan native Campbell.
She has coached in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) for the German Nurnberg Ice Tigers, leading to a role with the German national team.
It’s been a crazy journey for me to make the transition from instant playing to coaching, but I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of really good athletes, from youth level students, to the pros and my goal is to coach as a coach at the top level, Campbell said.
She explained that her skills may seem unique to some, especially with the rise of a more experienced game in hockey in general.
I think my value proposition to players worked and that’s where I think it allowed me to take a stance at this point and a little faster than I expected, but I’m really excited about it and very grateful for the opportunities that lie ahead now as a coach, she said.
In terms of getting behind the bench, Campbell attributes her coaches to her hockey career, but it was Saskatchewan’s support that gave her the extra push to continue her hockey career.
It was the same people and the same coaches I had who are my biggest supporters and believers, Campbell said.
Leo Parker, he’s always someone I’d give a shout out to because he made such a deep impression on me at a young age, he treated me like one of the boys, and he taught me at a young age and as a young girl, that (I could be) whatever I want to be and whatever dream I have, to go right after it.
Campbell said she hasn’t come back to Saskatchewan as often in recent years as she would have liked. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there came times when she had just stayed in Illinois, or was stuck traveling for work rather than home.
I get emotional when I talk about these places, honestly COVID was a tough, tough years of being away. But for me, (every) time I land at the airport in Regina, I get this overwhelming (feeling). Just a sense of peace, of knowing these are my people, Campbell said.
When you grow up in small towns, with big dreams like I had in Rocanville and Melville, and you’re surrounded by so many people cheering you on for that dream and the magnitude of that dream for me, this journey, this path, is for Saskatchewan and it’s for the people who have stood behind me.
IT’S NOT A COMPETITION FOR ME TO GO TO THE NHL
While many in the game are looking for the firsts in hockey, Campbell said she’s in no rush to aim for a full-time NHL position, but it might not be for the reason you might think.
It’s not a race for me to make it to the NHL. For me every day is a race to get better and to be prepared and know what I’m doing. And that I can’t take my foot off the gas, on that mindset of growing and getting better and equipping myself with the knowledge and the skills, she explained.
When I was at World Championships and the tremendous amount of support that the people around this whole groundbreaking conversation (gave me), now you show what has never been done. You stand there and represent so many. I stood there and I looked over and it was really just such a familiar space for me because I’ve seen myself as a coach, I’ve behaved myself among the pros.
The two weeks in Finland opened doors for Campbell. But she believes it was more from the point of view of the players than the actual decision makers in the hockey game.
They understood what I was coaching and what I was saying. The messages I brought to the team and I think the players are the biggest reason I’m here, where I am now, she said.
That experience led to an invitation to join the coaching staff of the New York Rangers development camp.
I’ve had really good people promoting and encouraging me and I think that led to some key people in the Rangers organization who knew I wanted to coach at a professional level and they opened the door for me in New York, she said.
New York is 3,000 miles away from Rocanville, on foot to be exact, but when Campbell straps on her skates at the Rangers’ upcoming development camp, where her dream began, she’ll still be in the back of her mind.
Campbell still remembers the boiler rooms, the janitor lockers, the figure skating rooms, all the places she had to get ready for the game while playing boy hockey in southeastern Saskatchewans.
As a woman it was no more difficult. It was just different, she said. I wanted to be one of the guys because when you’re one of the guys the further you go. I don’t know if that was the right mindset. But that mindset, I think, cost me my entire career and it kept me focused on my goals.
I never saw the restrictions or barriers that there were for girls hockey players. I just wanted to keep chasing my dreams.
She said that as a girl, women’s hockey dream was not instilled until she saw the Olympic competitions, where the Cassie Campbells of the world challenged the red and white jersey for Canada.
As the professional women’s hockey ranks continue to work towards achieving a single Premier League, the transition to coaching gave Campbell a whole new perspective on where she could be.
But those boiler rooms are still in Campbell’s mind.
You think about the qualities that it imparts to you. To just stay focused on your own goals, not worry about all the other things that are challenges to work through, I think it has grounded me as a person and as a professional, now a coach, she said.
I am grateful for all the challenges that have been planted in my career because if it weren’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am.
