



Nigeria defeated Brazil by 30 runs in Kigali on Friday to finish fifth on the assembly line CommemorationT20 Cricket Tournament in Rwanda. Earlier in the tournament, Nigeria topped the list. But with just three wins in seven games, the team fell off the table as they faced Brazil again to fight for fifth place. Nigeria had previously beaten Brazil by eight wickets in their first game of the tournament and Friday’s game was no different. Again, Nigeria won the toss and chose to bat. Salome’s efforts Sunday-32 runs in 29 balls and team captain Blessing Etims 27 runs in 30 balls helped Nigeria secure victory against the South Americans. Nigeria scored 113 runs for the loss of four in 20 overs. In the second innings, Brazil resumed batting and scored 83 for seven in 20 overs. Luracadoso Martin Villas Boaz produced the best batting performance for the Brazilian side with 31 runs in 43 balls. They went on to score 83 runs before losing seven in 20 overs to Nigeria to win by 30 runs. At the end of the match, Etim praised the efforts of her teammates and added that the team would go back home to the drawing board. I appreciate the players, we all worked together to achieve this. We go home and work on our mistakes and come back stronger. I also appreciate Uyi Akpata, the president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), for his support. On behalf of the team, we say thank you, Etim added. For its part, Brazil captain Robertamoretti Avery also appreciated the efforts of her teams and thanked the Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) for organizing the event. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight-team tournament started on June 9 and is expected to end on Saturday. On Saturday, Kenya will face Tanzania to determine the winners of the tournament, while host country Rwanda will face Uganda for the third place match. The event is in memory of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. (IN) Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider giving modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Call Willie – +2348098788999

