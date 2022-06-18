Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff: NCAA Shouldn’t Rule College Football

Does college football need the NCAA to run the sport? Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks not. Nor does he believe he is the only one.

We need to be realistic about the fact that football is a unique animal among the rest of college sports and that there are conferences that need to be better aligned and have more control over the future of high-level college football, Kliavkoff told the athletic on Friday.

I’ve had conversations with several FBS commissioners, and I’m surprised at the unanimous support for the idea among the people I’ve spoken with to take soccer rules and soccer rule enforcement out of the NCAA and invest in an organization run by the 10 (FBS) conferences.

Whether that model is to be under the purview of the College Football Playoff, which is administered by the 10 FBS conferences plus Notre Dame, or in a separate but similar governing body headed by a single administrator but supported by representatives from all FBS leagues, Kliavkoff said he wasn’t. t sure. He doesn’t know the feelings of the commissioners he hasn’t spoken to yet, but he said he expects the group to discuss the topic next week at commissioners’ meetings in Park City, Utah. One of the regularly scheduled meetings that will take place is an annual CFP specific meeting, with those 10 FBS commissioners.

Having a trade organization that represents more than 1,000 schools (in Divisions I, II and III) operating in very different business models is very difficult, Kliavkoff said. It was hard to come up with a common set of rules that would make sense to everyone before (the) Alston (Supreme Court ruling), and after Alston came up with rules and especially enforced those roles, it turned out to be nearly impossible.

To me, it would make sense to have self-government for a smaller group of conferences than the 32 currently in Division I. But that doesn’t necessarily mean being separate from the NCAA. You can do that within the NCAA, similar to the way some autonomy was given to the (Power 5) conferences on certain issues.

Kliavkoff said he understands that enforcing rules requires an enforcement arm similar to that of the NCAA, and that there should be bureaucratic elements for any non-NCAA entity created to manage football. He also said that he thinks five conferences on the sport are too small, but that 32 conferences on all college sports are too large.

The way I think about it is, control of everything college football, except for regular-season media rights, would rest with one organization that sets the rules, enforces the rules and runs the postseason, Kliavkoff said.

Kliavkoff isn’t alone in sharing this kind of sentiment. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke earlier this spring about the CFP potentially running college football. And ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said last month that he believes it’s time for us to look at alternative models for football, beyond perhaps what we have now. If we’re ever going to do something and I hear about the future of football and taking care of football, now is the time to do it. Now is the time to do it, when you’re reorganizing a structure like the NCAA.

Phillips is a member of the Division I Transformation Committee, whose role is to chart the course for the future of Division I. While the weed is working on specific rule changes, it will also eventually establish minimum requirements for DI membership and investigate who should regulate what. There has long been criticism from those in the most affluent leagues that they don’t have enough in common with the least equipped schools under the DI umbrella to subject everyone to the same rules and regulations.

What do you do with football? said Phillips. Does it have to be managed separately? Do you need a governance structure? Those are questions we should be asking ourselves. And when I say the sport of football, I’m really talking about the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame. Those are the conferences that have said we’re committed to resources like this.”

(Photo: Kirby Lee / USA Today)