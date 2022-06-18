Sports
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff: NCAA Shouldn’t Rule College Football
Does college football need the NCAA to run the sport? Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks not. Nor does he believe he is the only one.
We need to be realistic about the fact that football is a unique animal among the rest of college sports and that there are conferences that need to be better aligned and have more control over the future of high-level college football, Kliavkoff told the athletic on Friday.
I’ve had conversations with several FBS commissioners, and I’m surprised at the unanimous support for the idea among the people I’ve spoken with to take soccer rules and soccer rule enforcement out of the NCAA and invest in an organization run by the 10 (FBS) conferences.
Whether that model is to be under the purview of the College Football Playoff, which is administered by the 10 FBS conferences plus Notre Dame, or in a separate but similar governing body headed by a single administrator but supported by representatives from all FBS leagues, Kliavkoff said he wasn’t. t sure. He doesn’t know the feelings of the commissioners he hasn’t spoken to yet, but he said he expects the group to discuss the topic next week at commissioners’ meetings in Park City, Utah. One of the regularly scheduled meetings that will take place is an annual CFP specific meeting, with those 10 FBS commissioners.
Having a trade organization that represents more than 1,000 schools (in Divisions I, II and III) operating in very different business models is very difficult, Kliavkoff said. It was hard to come up with a common set of rules that would make sense to everyone before (the) Alston (Supreme Court ruling), and after Alston came up with rules and especially enforced those roles, it turned out to be nearly impossible.
To me, it would make sense to have self-government for a smaller group of conferences than the 32 currently in Division I. But that doesn’t necessarily mean being separate from the NCAA. You can do that within the NCAA, similar to the way some autonomy was given to the (Power 5) conferences on certain issues.
Kliavkoff said he understands that enforcing rules requires an enforcement arm similar to that of the NCAA, and that there should be bureaucratic elements for any non-NCAA entity created to manage football. He also said that he thinks five conferences on the sport are too small, but that 32 conferences on all college sports are too large.
The way I think about it is, control of everything college football, except for regular-season media rights, would rest with one organization that sets the rules, enforces the rules and runs the postseason, Kliavkoff said.
Kliavkoff isn’t alone in sharing this kind of sentiment. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke earlier this spring about the CFP potentially running college football. And ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said last month that he believes it’s time for us to look at alternative models for football, beyond perhaps what we have now. If we’re ever going to do something and I hear about the future of football and taking care of football, now is the time to do it. Now is the time to do it, when you’re reorganizing a structure like the NCAA.
Phillips is a member of the Division I Transformation Committee, whose role is to chart the course for the future of Division I. While the weed is working on specific rule changes, it will also eventually establish minimum requirements for DI membership and investigate who should regulate what. There has long been criticism from those in the most affluent leagues that they don’t have enough in common with the least equipped schools under the DI umbrella to subject everyone to the same rules and regulations.
What do you do with football? said Phillips. Does it have to be managed separately? Do you need a governance structure? Those are questions we should be asking ourselves. And when I say the sport of football, I’m really talking about the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame. Those are the conferences that have said we’re committed to resources like this.”
(Photo: Kirby Lee / USA Today)
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/news/george-kliavkoff-college-football-ncaa-governance/FJGzwxGUENIX/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Nepal will move away from the melting camp of Everest base camp – BBC News June 18, 2022
- Erdogan’s visit to Belgrade extremely important June 18, 2022
- Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlory and Jon Rahm mix at the US Open June 18, 2022
- Donald Trump defends his allies who testified against him in an hour-long speech June 18, 2022
- Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor changed after marrying co-star Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor June 18, 2022