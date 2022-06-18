Sports
Elina Svitolina hoped US Open would be tougher against Russian tennis players
MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) – Elina Svitolina, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, disagrees with the US Open’s decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals and hoped organizers of the Grand Slam would take a firmer stance after Moscow’s invasion of her country.
Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hard court major in New York. read more
“It is their decision to take, they have decided to go down this road. I don’t support it because I think they should have taken more serious action,” the former world number three told Reuters from Geneva.
“Our (Ukraine) sport is being rolled back by at least 10 years because all infrastructure has been damaged or completely destroyed. I can tell you many, many factors that can play a role in the decision not to admit Russian and Belarusian players. “
Russian and Belarusian players, who also participated in the French Open, are not allowed to participate in team events, but are allowed to participate as neutral players in the men’s and women’s tours.
Svitolina, 27, pledged to donate her tournament prize money to the Ukrainian military before withdrawing from the tour after losing in the second round of the Miami Masters in March.
Last week, she joined Andriy Shevchenko, former footballer of Ukraine, Chelsea and AC Milan, as an ambassador for ‘UNITED24’ – a charity platform launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to collect donations.
Born in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, Svitolina expected more support from tennis governing bodies and was completely against the policy of allowing players from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals.
The silence of her fellow players from Russia and Belarus was also surprising.
“It was not really understandable to us why we didn’t get support from them. I have the feeling that tension has developed between us,” said Svitolina during the video interview.
Svitolina thanked the world number one Iga Swiatek for her victory speech at the French Open as the Pole urged Ukraine to “stay strong” and reminded everyone that the war was still on.
MUCH STRESS
On February 24, Russia launched the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”
A few days earlier, Svitolina, who is married to French tennis player Gael Monfils, discovered that the couple was expecting a baby in October.
“I was very excited about the news. And a few days later the war started,” she said. “It was a lot of stress, we were really worried.
“Actually, I was more worried about the war than about myself. I don’t even remember what happened the first few days. It was unbearable.”
The war has changed her as a person.
“The priorities changed, the outlook on life changed,” Svitolina said. “It’s not that I didn’t cherish family time with my parents before, but now I really enjoy spending time with them.
“They have had the opportunity to leave Ukraine and they are now in Europe. A lot has changed inside, mentally. A war really changes people.”
The pregnancy will force her to take a break from traveling to fundraising events, but Svitolina plans to return to work by the end of the year and she also wants to return to the tennis court.
“Right now I feel like the last time I held the racket was 20 years ago,” said Svitolina, who won the bronze medal in Olympic singles last year in Tokyo.
“I really want to participate in the Olympic Games (2024) in Paris. This is my goal. But it’s not the first thing I think about now.”
Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; edit by Ed Osmond
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
