India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming and Broadcast: When and Where to Watch IND vs NED Live in India | Other sports news

After a draw against reigning World and Olympic champions Belgium last week, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will face table-toppers the Netherlands this weekend in Rotterdam in their final FIH Hockey Pro League double-header games.

“It will be the last two games of our 2021/22 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign and the mood in the team is definitely excited to finish at a high level. It was a great experience playing these games, having previously played in to travel to South Africa for the season, then home games and now we’re playing in Europe in front of a packed stadium. The competition has given us great insights into the top teams and it’s also been a great learning experience for us in terms of how we as a unity need to improve.” declared India Skipper Amit Rohidas looking back on the competition so far.

Currently with 29 points, in third place, behind the Netherlands, which is placed first with 31 points and have four games left, while Belgium, also with 31 points, with two games left against England this weekend, is the Indian team is aware that their job will be dropped if they want to improve their position in the prestigious competition.

“We need to win both games this weekend, there’s no doubt about that,” said India’s vice-captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh.

Match details

When and what time does the FIH Pro League match between India and the Netherlands start?

The FIH Pro League game India vs Netherlands hockey will be played on June 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the FIH Pro League match between India and the Netherlands take place?

The India vs Netherlands Hockey FIH Pro League match will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Which channel is broadcasting the FIH Pro League match between India and the Netherlands in India?

The FIH Pro League match between India and the Netherlands will be broadcast on the Star Sports network (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIH Pro League match between India and the Netherlands in India?

The FIH Pro League game India vs Netherlands hockey will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website