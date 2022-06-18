Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with ‘Achilles tendon’ injury





File image of Naomi Osaka.© AFP

Former world number one Naomi Osaka retired from Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles tendon injury. “My Achilles tendon is still not good so I’ll see you next time,” the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter. The 24-year-old Osaka had already considered not playing on the ATP and WTA tours, deciding to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarus players in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Osaka’s tweet, while not specifically mentioning Wimbledon, was accompanied by a photo of herself on a lawn and a blade of grass emoji. The Japanese player’s name was on the Wimbledon singles entry list last week, but she has not appeared in any of the grass-court events. Osaka, who never made it past the third round of the All England Club, has raised the possibility of missing out on the Grand Slam on the grass after her first round loss at last month’s French Open. promoted “I’m more inclined to not play given the current circumstances. I’m the type of player who gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up,” she said. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

