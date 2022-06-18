Rafael Nadal Takes Tennis Vow After Confirming He’s Going To Be A Dad | tennis | Sport





Rafael Nadal has insisted that his announcement on Saturday that he expects to become a father will not affect his tennis career. Nadal confirmed that he plans to play Wimbledon next Monday and it looks like this year’s tournament won’t be the last time he plays at SW19.

The Spaniard, 36, announced on Instagram on Saturday morning that he was expecting a child with his wife Maria Francisca Perello, much to the delight of his fans. Many have questioned whether he would remain committed to the sport amid rumors that he could be retiring soon due to long-term injury issues and the fact that he will be given the added responsibility of being a parent. But the Spaniard dispelled those rumors by claiming the news “will not change his professional career”. “My intention is to try to play at Wimbledon,” said Nadal Instagram† “On Monday I will travel to London and see how the training week goes. I will train there for a week and play an exhibition game in Hurlingham. I am not used to talking about my personal life as I have been exposed enough already. For peace of mind and the way on which we understand life together with the people I live with, we like to have a lower profile and in accordance with our privacy.

“That said, and if all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I don’t know how this is going to change my life, but I don’t expect it to change my professional career. Thank you all for the love and respect you’ve always had .” The Majorca-born star has the chance to claim his third Grand Slam of the year after winning the Australian Open and French Open so far in 2022. A stellar comeback win in the final against Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne was accompanied by with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud at Roland Garros. Nadal has the chance to complete a Calendar Slam if he manages to win Wimbledon, although he hasn’t won men’s singles since 2010. Then he should win the US Open. It would be a man’s first Calendar Slam since Rod Laver completed the sensational feat in 1969.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1627574/Rafael-Nadal-tennis-news-makes-Wimbledon-vow-after-father-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos