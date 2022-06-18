International Day Against Drug Abuse is commemorated in Bali





Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) – From June 19 to June 27, 2022, Bali will commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking (HANI). Several events will take place during the memorial, the head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) public relations and protocol bureau, Sulistyo Pudjo Hartono, reported here on Saturday. The events will consist of an international table tennis match at Udayana University, a “reflection evening” at Mertasari Beach and a ceremony at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Nusa Dua, Badung. Hartono told reporters that the table tennis competition, with the slogan “Smash on Drugs”, will be competed by athletes from six countries: Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, India and Thailand. “The first smash (which will mark the opening of the international table tennis competition) will be done by BNN head Petrus Reinhard Golose,” he said. HANI’s memorial is being held in Bali deliberately to revitalize tourism on the island and support Indonesia’s G20 presidency, he said. This is because the G20 summit is planned in Bali. “Through the event (HANI), we participate to show that Bali is ready to host the international event,” he said. In addition to the table tennis competition, BNN will also be holding a “reflection evening” at Mertasari Beach, Denpasar on June 26. The event will be attended by more than four thousand people, including ambassadors from partner countries, community members, the Bali Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (forkopimda), as well as students. The event will serve as an anti-narcotics campaign led directly by the head of BNN. “The fight against narcotics declaration will also be done during the reflection event,” Hartono said. The eve of 2022 HANI will be observed at BNDCC, Badung, on June 27. The event will consist of a speech by the head of BNN and the presentation of prizes to those who have contributed to the fight against drug trafficking. The United Nations has declared June 26 as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking, and the day has been commemorated annually by countries around the world since 1989. The date, June 26, was chosen to mark the day when Lin Zexu, a figure in China, succeeded in eradicating the opium trade in Guandong in 1839. Related news: BNN collaborates with churches of E Nusa Tenggara in the fight against drugs

