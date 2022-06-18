



Asia Cup 2022 Schedule Cricket, Teams, Venue, Matches, India Squad, Date, Live Broadcast and Live Streaming. The 2022 Asia Cup will be the 15th edition of the regional tournament since it was first held in 1984 in Sharjah. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format between August 27 and September 11. Sri Lanka was named to host the Asia Cup, which they were initially scheduled to host in 2020, but the tournament was postponed due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. Despite the unrest on the island, which faces political turmoil and economic crisis, there is no confirmation from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) whether it will continue to host Sri Lanka or whether an alternative Asian country will replace them. This would be the second time the Asian Cup has been played in the T20 format, the last time being played in Bangladesh in 2016, just before the T20 World Championship. India is the defending champion of the Asian Cup after beating Bangladesh in the final in 2018. Five test countries – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, along with one more team, will break through qualifying from 20 August. Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will play in the 2022 Asian Cup with four teams qualifying tournament. The ACC has yet to announce the schedule for the qualifying round and the key matches and venues of the 2022 Asia Cup. Squads Asia Cup 2022 None of the five teams confirmed to participate in the 2022 Asia Cup has announced their roster for the biennial event. Let’s list the likely squads for each side. India likely roster for 2022 Asian CupRohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Patelav, Harshal. Pakistan likely roster for 2022 Asian Cup: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sri Lanka probable selection for 2022 Asian Cup: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kaswan Rajwas. Bangladesh likely roster for 2022 Asian Cup: Mahmudullah (c), Munim Shahriar, Yasir Ali, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafiur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum, Ahmed, Mahifedi . Afghan likely squad for 2022 Asian Cup: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Fazaliooq. Asia Cup 2022 Streaming and Broadcasting Details In India Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India and Disney + Hotstar will stream the online coverage of the event. The same network will provide live coverage of 2022 Asia Cup in other subcontinental regions such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, the former holding the exclusive rights to the event for both TV and online streaming. In Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on Gazi TV (GTV) in Bangladesh In Australia and New Zealand Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on Yupp TV in the Oceanic countries of Australia and New Zealand. In South Africa Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on the SuperSport network, while online streaming will be on SuperSport.com. In the US and UK Asia Cup 2022 will be streamed on Hotstar in the US and UK. In the Middle East Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD.

