Sports
2022 Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 2 prediction of advanced hockey model
The Tampa Bay Lightning do not want to go into another 2-0 hole and will try to take a road win on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup final. The Lightning were outplayed in the first two games against the Rangers in the East Finals, but went on to win four in a row. The Avalanche defeated the Oilers in the West and looked fresh in taking a 1-0 series lead over the two-time defending champion with a 4-3 win in overtime on Wednesday night. Still, Tampa Bay stormed back from a 3-1 deficit in the first period to force the extra period, and both teams are littered with attacking talent. The Lightning are looking for their third straight Stanley Cup and fourth overall, while Colorado has won it twice but hadn’t reached the final since beating New Jersey in 2000-01.
The opening face-off at Denver’s Ball Center is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Colorado is the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line in Caesars Sportsbook’s latest Avalanche vs. Lightning odds. Tampa Bay is an underdog of +130 and the over-under for total goals scored is six. Before you see Lightning vs. makes avalanche picks, view the NHL predictions from the SportsLine projection model†
The model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the 2022 Stanley Cup final with a 23-18 run at its best NHL side picks† Everyone who has followed it has seen profitable results.
Now the model has set his sights on Avs vs. lightning† You can visit SportsLine now to see the choices† Here are the NHL Opportunities and betting trends for Lightning vs. Avs:
- avalanche vs. Lightning Money Line: Colorado -150, Tampa Bay +130
- avalanche vs. Lightning over under: 6 goals
- avalanche vs. Lightning puck line: Colorado -1.5 (+170)
- Avalanche vs. Lightning tickets: See tickets on StubHub
- COL: C Nathan MacKinnon has at least one point in 13 of the 15 playoff games.
- TB:D Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and two assists in the last three games.
Featured game † Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Why the Avalanche can win
Colorado is 38-6-5 at home this season, while the Lightning are 29-19-3 on the road and the favorite is 16-5 in the past 21 meetings. The Avalanche was buzzing early in Game 1, with fresh legs and some locked-in energy after beating the Oilers in the West Finals. They scored 22 goals in those four games and 69 in the 15 playoff games. MacKinnon and defender Cale Makar are superstars, but Colorado has plenty of talented complementary pieces. Makar leads the team with 22 points and 17 assists in the playoffs.
MacKinnon has 11 goals, five on the power play and 19 points. Gabriel Landesog and Mikko Rantanen also have 19 points. Landeskog scored on Wednesday night, along with Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin, who are also among the seven players with at least 10 postseason points. The Avalanche are 10-1 in their last 11 games with two days of rest, and the Lightning are still recovering from a six-game streak with the Rangers. Colorado defeated Tampa Bay 38-23 in Game 1, and the Lightning had four takeaways while the Avalanche had 17.
Why the Lightning can win
Tampa Bay has won five of the past seven meetings between the teams in Denver. It has not lost any significant pieces to its back-to-back Cup-winning team. That means stars Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman are left to prevent the goals and Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to score them. And those stars get a lot of help. Stamkos scored 42 goals in the regular season, eight players scored at least 18. He shares the team lead with Ondrej Palat with nine in the play-offs. Kucherov leads the team in postseason points with 24 (17 assists).
The Lightning should be confident after a rally in Game 1, and they have recovered from big opening night losses in two of their three playoff series. They lost 5-0 to Toronto to start their postseason run and were eliminated 6-2 by the Rangers in Game 1 of the East Final. Having Vasilevskiy in the net gives the team a margin of error, and he is 17-1 in games after losing in his last 18 such playoff games. The reigning Conn Smythe winner has a save percentage of 92.6 in this postseason. Hedman has blocked 33 shots and the team has 298 blocks in 18 games
How to Play Lightning vs. Avalanche picks makes
SportsLine’s model leans forward on the total, as the simulations let the teams combine for 7.1 goals. It also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only choose at SportsLine†
So who wins Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Avalanche vs. Lightning money line you have to jump, all of the advanced model simulated this match-up 10,000 times†
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2022-stanley-cup-final-avalanche-vs-lightning-odds-nhl-picks-game-2-prediction-from-advanced-hockey-model/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘No more high-level strategic council meeting with Greece’: Erdogan June 18, 2022
- How the way we dress has changed The Irish Times June 18, 2022
- PM Modi meets his mother Hiraba on his 100th birthday in Gujarats Gandhinagar June 18, 2022
- The future of the creator economy in the world of Web3 June 18, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022 Schedule Cricket, Teams, Venue, Matches, India Squad, Date, Live Broadcast and Live Streaming June 18, 2022