2022 Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 2 prediction of advanced hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning do not want to go into another 2-0 hole and will try to take a road win on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup final. The Lightning were outplayed in the first two games against the Rangers in the East Finals, but went on to win four in a row. The Avalanche defeated the Oilers in the West and looked fresh in taking a 1-0 series lead over the two-time defending champion with a 4-3 win in overtime on Wednesday night. Still, Tampa Bay stormed back from a 3-1 deficit in the first period to force the extra period, and both teams are littered with attacking talent. The Lightning are looking for their third straight Stanley Cup and fourth overall, while Colorado has won it twice but hadn’t reached the final since beating New Jersey in 2000-01.

COL: C Nathan MacKinnon has at least one point in 13 of the 15 playoff games.

TB:D Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and two assists in the last three games.

Why the Avalanche can win

Colorado is 38-6-5 at home this season, while the Lightning are 29-19-3 on the road and the favorite is 16-5 in the past 21 meetings. The Avalanche was buzzing early in Game 1, with fresh legs and some locked-in energy after beating the Oilers in the West Finals. They scored 22 goals in those four games and 69 in the 15 playoff games. MacKinnon and defender Cale Makar are superstars, but Colorado has plenty of talented complementary pieces. Makar leads the team with 22 points and 17 assists in the playoffs.

MacKinnon has 11 goals, five on the power play and 19 points. Gabriel Landesog and Mikko Rantanen also have 19 points. Landeskog scored on Wednesday night, along with Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin, who are also among the seven players with at least 10 postseason points. The Avalanche are 10-1 in their last 11 games with two days of rest, and the Lightning are still recovering from a six-game streak with the Rangers. Colorado defeated Tampa Bay 38-23 in Game 1, and the Lightning had four takeaways while the Avalanche had 17.

Why the Lightning can win

Tampa Bay has won five of the past seven meetings between the teams in Denver. It has not lost any significant pieces to its back-to-back Cup-winning team. That means stars Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman are left to prevent the goals and Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to score them. And those stars get a lot of help. Stamkos scored 42 goals in the regular season, eight players scored at least 18. He shares the team lead with Ondrej Palat with nine in the play-offs. Kucherov leads the team in postseason points with 24 (17 assists).

The Lightning should be confident after a rally in Game 1, and they have recovered from big opening night losses in two of their three playoff series. They lost 5-0 to Toronto to start their postseason run and were eliminated 6-2 by the Rangers in Game 1 of the East Final. Having Vasilevskiy in the net gives the team a margin of error, and he is 17-1 in games after losing in his last 18 such playoff games. The reigning Conn Smythe winner has a save percentage of 92.6 in this postseason. Hedman has blocked 33 shots and the team has 298 blocks in 18 games

