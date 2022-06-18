Indian cyclists set to shine in 2022 Asian Track Championships, New Delhi





The 36-strong Indian cyclists and 8 Indian para-cyclists are ready to take on the challenge of the . to go on 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships. The event is soIt will be held at the Indoor Cycling Velodrome on the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi from June 18 to 22. With this event, their quest begins today to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 41st edition of this monumental event will be held together with the juniors and para championships† The India para team will have 8 members in the 10th Para-Cycling Championship. Previously, the event was scheduled for February but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What is Asian Track Cycling Championship 2022 The Asian Track Cycling Championships is a level 1 event of the UCI (world cycling governing body). The event will rank individuals and help cyclists qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Initially, 500 cyclists from 20 countries were assured of participation, but several cancellations were made. Now cyclists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkmenistan, UAE and Uzbekistan will compete. Junior world no. 1 Ronaldo Singh and veteran Esow albums will also participate. In the women’s sections, Junior Champions Mayuri Lute and Trishya Paul will be India’s top picks. India’s own David Beckham, Vishwajeet, Meenakshi and youngsters like Aashirwad Saxena, Gurnoor Poonia, Srimathi J and Sadnya Kotake are also included in the Indian squad. scheme Seniors final only June 18, Saturday — Advertisement — 4 km team pursuit (men and women)

Team sprint (men and women) June 19, Sunday 3 km individual pursuit women

4 km individual pursuit men

Keirin men

500m time trial women June 20, Monday Omnium (men and women)

1 km time trial men June 21, Tuesday 30km points race men

20 km points race for women

sprint women June 22, Wednesday 10km scratch race for women

Men’s 15km scratch race

Sprint men

Madison (men and women)

India 2022 Tour of England: Squad | Schedules | Location | Where to watch

