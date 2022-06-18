He played IPL, domestic cricket. When those matches were over, he went to Madurai’ | Cricket





Team India made a stellar comeback in the five-game T20I series against South Africa, beating the visitors by 82 runs on Friday to tie the series 2-2 with one game to go. Dinesh Karthik was the star of the night with the bat, hitting a brilliant 55 on just 27 deliveries to take India’s score to 169/6. Avesh Khan was then the bowlers’ pick with impressive marks of 4/18 as South Africa could only score 87/9 with their skipper Temba Bavuma injured on 9. Also read: “He won’t be playing T20 WC. But India should definitely consider him for the 2023 World Cup’: Nehra’s big prediction for IND star Karthik returned to the Indian team for the South African series after nearly 3 years, thanks to his explosive performance in the 2022 Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored 330 runs in 16 games with a brilliant strike rate of 183.33. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, who has worked closely with Karthik as the RCB’s head coach this season, spoke in detail about the player and revealed that the veteran batter played local tournaments to gain experience during his absence from international cricket. He’s hungry. When not playing in the IPL, he played a lot in domestic T20 cricket. When even those matches were over, he went to Madurai and many other places to play local cricket. He wanted to practice in open wickets as much as he could. And he is now reaping the rewards of his hard work. He has set a standard by showing such guts, determination and brilliance to return to the Indian team, Bangar said on star sport after the 4th T20I. Additionally, Bangar pointed out a major difference in Dinesh Karthik’s approach ahead of the season. Statistics can often be misleading. I remember the game against RR where Ashwin and Chahal were bowling; the statistics showed that Karthik was not strong against spider, but he proved otherwise. The main difference between last season and this season was that he came with a positive approach. He wanted to take on the spinners. You would have noticed him trying shots like sweep, reverse sweep, slog sweep to perfection against spin bowlers, said Bangar, who has also served as India’s batting coach.

